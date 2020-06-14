Apartment List
/
VA
/
innsbrook
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:40 PM

50 Apartments for rent in Innsbrook, VA with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Innsbrook renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a lis... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Innsbrook
76 Units Available
Innslake Place
4245 Innslake Dr, Innsbrook, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,034
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
976 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Results within 1 mile of Innsbrook
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:33pm
$
30 Units Available
Flats at West Broad Village
3930 Wild Goose Ln, Glen Allen, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,318
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1222 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,464
1527 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments with extra storage and high ceilings. Community includes a cyber cafe, playground and business center. Near General Sheppard Crump Memorial Park and I-295.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
24 Units Available
Copper Spring
3301 Coppermill Trace, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$905
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1050 sqft
Residential community near Legacy at Mayland and I-64, with quick access to Downtown Richmond. Open units with fully equipped kitchens, private patios/balconies, ceiling fans, Palladian windows, and large bathroom vanities.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
52 Units Available
The Madison Apartments
4000 Spring Oak Dr, Short Pump, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,035
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1252 sqft
This gated community is pet friendly and features a clubhouse, volleyball court, hot tub, and 24-hour gym. Apartments have fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Short Pump Town Center, IMAX, and other retail locations nearby.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
37 Units Available
The Trails at Short Pump
3900 Acadia Ln, Short Pump, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,025
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
922 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1065 sqft
The Trails at Short Pump is an upscale apartment community in Richmond, Virginia. We are conveniently located near I-295, I-64, and Rt.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
11 Units Available
Broadmoor Apartment Homes
9475 W Broad St, Henrico County, VA
1 Bedroom
$890
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,117
930 sqft
Join us at the newly renovated Broadmoor Apartment Homes in Henrico, Virginia.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
10 Units Available
Harbor Village
2370 Harpoon Ct, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
832 sqft
Tucked comfortably into Richmond's West End, Harbor Village offers you the serenity of a secluded setting with convenient access to all areas of the city.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
4 Units Available
Hickory Creek
2344 Hickory Creek Dr, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,176
988 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Richmond and close to shopping and dining. Units have in-home laundry, walk-in closets and extra storage space. Tenants have access to tennis court, sauna, pool and 24-hour gym.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
1915 Old Brick Road
1915 Old Brick Road, Short Pump, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,375
2218 sqft
Outstanding 3-story townhome with 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths and 1 half bath in the West Broad Village neighborhood in the West End of Henrico County.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
2210 Sommie Lane
2210 Sommie Lane, Tuckahoe, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1508 sqft
$1550/month. This lovingly maintained 3 bed, 2 bath rancher in Westend is available for tours and move in June 2. The home offers a living room and formal dining room with crown molding and picture windows.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
1 Unit Available
308 Geese Landing
308 Geese Landing, Short Pump, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,780
2800 sqft
Three-level townhome that features a front-entry, two-car garage. The lower level offers a hardwood foyer and spacious recreation room.
Results within 5 miles of Innsbrook
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Dumbarton
7 Units Available
Carriage Club Apartments
7098 Fernwood St, Dumbarton, VA
1 Bedroom
$845
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1176 sqft
Close to I-64 and I-295, these homes feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and energy-efficient appliances. Common amenities include a dog park, poolside grills, a tennis court, and a swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
10 Units Available
Wilde Lake
2900 Bywater Dr, Short Pump, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,144
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,494
1070 sqft
Lake Life is the Best Life Take a Virtual Tour Now! What would it be like to wake up every day on vacation? That’s what it’s like to live at Wilde Lake Apartments in Henrico, Virginia.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Laurel
8 Units Available
Maple Springs Apartments
5624 Maple Run Ln, Laurel, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$832
554 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,267
860 sqft
Close to Interstates 64, 95, 295 and 288 for easy commuting. Apartment homes have spacious kitchens, closet space and walk-in closets. 24-hour gym, hot tub and pool, sand volleyball and a nature trail.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
8 Units Available
Tuckahoe Creek
1500 Honey Grove Dr, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$917
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,128
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Tuckahoe Creek Apartments! Situated on 29 acres in Richmond’s West End, our pet-friendly homes are surrounded by beautifully landscaped areas and tree-lined walkways.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
18 Units Available
Avia
5200 Avia Way, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,314
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,666
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,304
1499 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via appointment only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Laurel
7 Units Available
Millspring Commons
9318 Tarheel Ter, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,159
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1230 sqft
Minutes from Dumbarton Elementary School. Recently renovated with updated appliances. On-site amenities include a 24-hour gym, playground and pool. Just minutes from I-64, I-295 and I-95.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
9 Units Available
The Estates at Horsepen
1 Drayson Way, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,420
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Estates at Horsepen, an award-winning apartment community in Richmond, Virginia, provides an inspired blend of modern living and world-class amenities. Conveniently located near Libbie Mill-Midtown, Bon Secours St.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Laurel
50 Units Available
The Villages at West Laurel
5541 Olde West Ct, Laurel, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,080
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,097
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1150 sqft
Villages at West Laurel apartment homes offer one, two, and three bedroom homes for rent in Richmond, VA. Villages at West Laurel is conveniently nestled in Western Henrico less than 5 minutes from I-64, I-295 and I-95.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:21pm
$
3 Units Available
Canterbury Square Apartments
900 Pump Rd, Tuckahoe, VA
1 Bedroom
$839
558 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,109
949 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Canterbury Square Apartments in Tuckahoe. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 73

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
26 Units Available
2000 West Creek
2000 Broad Branch Cir, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,337
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,611
1254 sqft
Located just minutes from Highway 288 and I-64. Each apartment features an all-tile bathroom, walk-in closets, large soaking tubs and high ceilings. Community amenities include a dog park, outdoor courtyard and pool.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
2215 Brightmoor Court
2215 Brightmoor Court, Tuckahoe, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1360 sqft
$1450/month. Available for tours and move in NOW. This home features 3 bedrooms, 1 full bath and 2 half baths.
Results within 10 miles of Innsbrook
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
The Fan
45 Units Available
Coliseum Lofts
1359 W Broad St, Richmond, VA
Studio
$900
529 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,114
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
875 sqft
Coliseum Lofts are right in the heart of VCU campus, in historical downtown Richmond. Restored apartments with exposed brick walls and wooden beams. On-site laundry, dishwashers, parking, gym, and utilities included.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:43pm
Chamberlayne Industrial Center
10 Units Available
The Spectrum Apartments
2017 Brook Rd, Richmond, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,235
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
889 sqft
In-home washer and dryer, 24-hour fitness center, a dog park, stainless-steel appliances and valet trash are some of the amenities at this one- to three-bedroom apartment home community minute from I-64. Near the Fan District.
City Guide for Innsbrook, VA

Innsbrook is home to a local beloved concert series, Innsbrook After Hours. The concert series is outdoors, and it's been running for 28 years now for local Richmond and Innsbrook residents.

Innsbrook, Virginia is a tiny little place that some consider a neighborhood, just north of Richmond. Despite its size (it's home to only about 7,500 people), Innsbrook is actually its own town, and it has the benefit of being both a quiet, suburban place to live, and being directly connected to the state capital of Richmond. Most people in Innsbrook commute into and out of Richmond for work or play, but that doesn't mean there's not plenty to do in Innsbrook itself! In fact, the tiny place has a ton of recreation and entertainment options, and you're sure to be able to keep entertained if you find an apartment to rent here. Pack your bag and head to Innsbrook to look for your apt for rent any time of year -- the weather there year round is mild and temperate, and the people there have that undeniable southern hospitality! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Innsbrook, VA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Innsbrook renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

Innsbrook 1 BedroomsInnsbrook 2 BedroomsInnsbrook 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsInnsbrook 3 BedroomsInnsbrook Accessible Apartments
Innsbrook Apartments with BalconyInnsbrook Apartments with GarageInnsbrook Apartments with GymInnsbrook Apartments with Hardwood FloorsInnsbrook Apartments with Move-in Specials
Innsbrook Apartments with ParkingInnsbrook Apartments with PoolInnsbrook Apartments with Washer-DryerInnsbrook Dog Friendly ApartmentsInnsbrook Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Richmond, VAFredericksburg, VAPetersburg, VAChester, VAShort Pump, VAColonial Heights, VAHopewell, VATuckahoe, VAGlen Allen, VAMechanicsville, VA
Laurel, VABon Air, VAMeadowbrook, VABrandermill, VAManchester, VADumbarton, VASandston, VAAshland, VABellwood, VAFalmouth, VA
Spotsylvania Courthouse, VAPrince George, VAWoodlake, VALake of the Woods, VAEast Highland Park, VAMontrose, VALakeside, VAWyndham, VAHighland Springs, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of RichmondJ Sargeant Reynolds Community College
University of Mary WashingtonVirginia Commonwealth University
Virginia Union University