50 Apartments for rent in Innsbrook, VA with gym
Innsbrook is home to a local beloved concert series, Innsbrook After Hours. The concert series is outdoors, and it's been running for 28 years now for local Richmond and Innsbrook residents.
Innsbrook, Virginia is a tiny little place that some consider a neighborhood, just north of Richmond. Despite its size (it's home to only about 7,500 people), Innsbrook is actually its own town, and it has the benefit of being both a quiet, suburban place to live, and being directly connected to the state capital of Richmond. Most people in Innsbrook commute into and out of Richmond for work or play, but that doesn't mean there's not plenty to do in Innsbrook itself! In fact, the tiny place has a ton of recreation and entertainment options, and you're sure to be able to keep entertained if you find an apartment to rent here. Pack your bag and head to Innsbrook to look for your apt for rent any time of year -- the weather there year round is mild and temperate, and the people there have that undeniable southern hospitality! See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Innsbrook renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.