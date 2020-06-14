Apartment List
/
VA
/
innsbrook
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:23 PM

134 Apartments for rent in Innsbrook, VA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Innsbrook renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, pa... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Innsbrook
76 Units Available
Innslake Place
4245 Innslake Dr, Innsbrook, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,034
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
976 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Innsbrook
1 Unit Available
3322 Pemberton Road
3322 Pemberton Road, Innsbrook, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1900 sqft
4 Bedroom - HUGE Lot - Western Henrico - 4 Bedroom 2 Bath home conveniently located to everything. Western Henrico. Charming Cape Cod on a large lot. Detached storage shed. Hardwood floors. Newly replaced carpet upstairs. Two full baths.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Innsbrook
1 Unit Available
10729 Shadyford Lane
10729 Shadyford Lane, Innsbrook, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2034 sqft
New Flooring for all downstairs Carpet and steps, New water heater. 4beds and 2.5 baths. Great home in Innsbrook on a cul-de-sac street.

1 of 30

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Innsbrook
1 Unit Available
4150 San Marco Drive
4150 San Marco Drive, Innsbrook, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1427 sqft
4150 San Marco Drive Available 07/05/20 Beautiful Two Bedroom, Two Bathroom Corner Townhome in the Villas at Innsbrook Available July!!! - Gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom corner unit available now in gated community!!! Hardwood floors, open concept
Results within 1 mile of Innsbrook
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
25 Units Available
Copper Spring
3301 Coppermill Trace, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$905
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1050 sqft
Residential community near Legacy at Mayland and I-64, with quick access to Downtown Richmond. Open units with fully equipped kitchens, private patios/balconies, ceiling fans, Palladian windows, and large bathroom vanities.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:33pm
$
30 Units Available
Flats at West Broad Village
3930 Wild Goose Ln, Glen Allen, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,318
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1222 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,464
1527 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments with extra storage and high ceilings. Community includes a cyber cafe, playground and business center. Near General Sheppard Crump Memorial Park and I-295.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
10 Units Available
Harbor Village
2370 Harpoon Ct, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
832 sqft
Tucked comfortably into Richmond's West End, Harbor Village offers you the serenity of a secluded setting with convenient access to all areas of the city.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
4 Units Available
Hickory Creek
2344 Hickory Creek Dr, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,176
988 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Richmond and close to shopping and dining. Units have in-home laundry, walk-in closets and extra storage space. Tenants have access to tennis court, sauna, pool and 24-hour gym.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
2417 Liesfeld Parkway
2417 Liesfeld Parkway, Short Pump, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
2764 sqft
This is a STUNNING 4 bedroom, 4.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
1915 Old Brick Road
1915 Old Brick Road, Short Pump, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,375
2218 sqft
Outstanding 3-story townhome with 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths and 1 half bath in the West Broad Village neighborhood in the West End of Henrico County.
Results within 5 miles of Innsbrook
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
18 Units Available
Avia
5200 Avia Way, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,333
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,678
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,345
1499 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via appointment only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
10 Units Available
Wilde Lake
2900 Bywater Dr, Short Pump, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,144
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,494
1070 sqft
Lake Life is the Best Life Take a Virtual Tour Now! What would it be like to wake up every day on vacation? That’s what it’s like to live at Wilde Lake Apartments in Henrico, Virginia.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Dumbarton
7 Units Available
Carriage Club Apartments
7098 Fernwood St, Dumbarton, VA
1 Bedroom
$845
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1176 sqft
Close to I-64 and I-295, these homes feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and energy-efficient appliances. Common amenities include a dog park, poolside grills, a tennis court, and a swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Laurel
7 Units Available
Millspring Commons
9318 Tarheel Ter, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,159
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1230 sqft
Minutes from Dumbarton Elementary School. Recently renovated with updated appliances. On-site amenities include a 24-hour gym, playground and pool. Just minutes from I-64, I-295 and I-95.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
9 Units Available
The Estates at Horsepen
1 Drayson Way, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,420
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Estates at Horsepen, an award-winning apartment community in Richmond, Virginia, provides an inspired blend of modern living and world-class amenities. Conveniently located near Libbie Mill-Midtown, Bon Secours St.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
$
Laurel
50 Units Available
The Villages at West Laurel
5541 Olde West Ct, Laurel, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,080
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,097
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1150 sqft
Villages at West Laurel apartment homes offer one, two, and three bedroom homes for rent in Richmond, VA. Villages at West Laurel is conveniently nestled in Western Henrico less than 5 minutes from I-64, I-295 and I-95.
Verified

1 of 73

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
26 Units Available
2000 West Creek
2000 Broad Branch Cir, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,337
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,611
1254 sqft
Located just minutes from Highway 288 and I-64. Each apartment features an all-tile bathroom, walk-in closets, large soaking tubs and high ceilings. Community amenities include a dog park, outdoor courtyard and pool.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
8519 Weldon Drive
8519 Weldon Drive, Tuckahoe, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1176 sqft
8519 Weldon Drive Available 06/15/20 Adorable Henrico County Home - This lovely home right in the hear of Henrico, located off of Parham road, you are minutes from Regency, I-64, Short Pump, and so much more Home offers: 3 bedrooms 1 full

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
10232 Acworth Dr
10232 Acworth Drive, Glen Allen, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,660
1864 sqft
10232 Acworth Dr Available 07/01/20 Convenient location, beautiful home! - 2-Story Colonial with formal living and dining rooms with hardwood floors. Bright kitchen with breakfast area and pantry and recent refrigerator replacement.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
57 Skipwith Green Circle
57 Skipwith Green Circle, Henrico County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,625
1800 sqft
Henrico End Terrace 4 Bedroom 3 Bath - Ready for quick occupancy; Well Maintained townhouse in the Skipwith Green neighborhood. close to Broad Street & local Doctor's Hospital.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1709 Pine Edge Lane
1709 Pine Edge Lane, Tuckahoe, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
1788 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom transitional in highly sought after west end Henrico location.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Farmington
1 Unit Available
9604 Stoneridge Ln
9604 Stoneridge Lane, Tuckahoe, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1280 sqft
Farmington, 3 bedrooms, 2 BATHS, FARMINGTON CENTRAL HVAC New renovation, Washer/Dryer $1350.00 - HENRICO WEST END, FARMINGTON NEIGHBORHOOD, 3 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHS, HVAC, NEW RENOVATION, WASHER/DRYER, OFF STREET PARKING, LARGE FENCED IN YARD, NO PETS.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
7009 Monument Ave Unit A
7009 Monument Ave, Henrico County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
Near West End Location - Completely renovated top to bottom mid-century duplex in convenient near West End location.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
207 Tamarack Road
207 Tamarack Road, Tuckahoe, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1669 sqft
Tuckahoe - Charming 1960's brick ranch in Brandon Subdivision. This well kept home offers hardwood floors throughout, master with en-suite bath with shower, 2 other bedrooms with full hall bath.
City Guide for Innsbrook, VA

Innsbrook is home to a local beloved concert series, Innsbrook After Hours. The concert series is outdoors, and it's been running for 28 years now for local Richmond and Innsbrook residents.

Innsbrook, Virginia is a tiny little place that some consider a neighborhood, just north of Richmond. Despite its size (it's home to only about 7,500 people), Innsbrook is actually its own town, and it has the benefit of being both a quiet, suburban place to live, and being directly connected to the state capital of Richmond. Most people in Innsbrook commute into and out of Richmond for work or play, but that doesn't mean there's not plenty to do in Innsbrook itself! In fact, the tiny place has a ton of recreation and entertainment options, and you're sure to be able to keep entertained if you find an apartment to rent here. Pack your bag and head to Innsbrook to look for your apt for rent any time of year -- the weather there year round is mild and temperate, and the people there have that undeniable southern hospitality! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Innsbrook, VA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Innsbrook renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Innsbrook 1 BedroomsInnsbrook 2 BedroomsInnsbrook 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsInnsbrook 3 BedroomsInnsbrook Accessible Apartments
Innsbrook Apartments with BalconyInnsbrook Apartments with GarageInnsbrook Apartments with GymInnsbrook Apartments with Hardwood FloorsInnsbrook Apartments with Move-in Specials
Innsbrook Apartments with ParkingInnsbrook Apartments with PoolInnsbrook Apartments with Washer-DryerInnsbrook Dog Friendly ApartmentsInnsbrook Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Richmond, VAFredericksburg, VAPetersburg, VAChester, VAShort Pump, VAColonial Heights, VAHopewell, VATuckahoe, VAGlen Allen, VAMechanicsville, VA
Laurel, VABon Air, VAMeadowbrook, VABrandermill, VAManchester, VADumbarton, VASandston, VAAshland, VABellwood, VAFalmouth, VA
Spotsylvania Courthouse, VAPrince George, VAWoodlake, VALake of the Woods, VAEast Highland Park, VAMontrose, VALakeside, VAWyndham, VAHighland Springs, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of RichmondJ Sargeant Reynolds Community College
University of Mary WashingtonVirginia Commonwealth University
Virginia Union University