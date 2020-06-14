134 Apartments for rent in Innsbrook, VA with hardwood floors
Innsbrook is home to a local beloved concert series, Innsbrook After Hours. The concert series is outdoors, and it's been running for 28 years now for local Richmond and Innsbrook residents.
Innsbrook, Virginia is a tiny little place that some consider a neighborhood, just north of Richmond. Despite its size (it's home to only about 7,500 people), Innsbrook is actually its own town, and it has the benefit of being both a quiet, suburban place to live, and being directly connected to the state capital of Richmond. Most people in Innsbrook commute into and out of Richmond for work or play, but that doesn't mean there's not plenty to do in Innsbrook itself! In fact, the tiny place has a ton of recreation and entertainment options, and you're sure to be able to keep entertained if you find an apartment to rent here. Pack your bag and head to Innsbrook to look for your apt for rent any time of year -- the weather there year round is mild and temperate, and the people there have that undeniable southern hospitality! See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Innsbrook renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.