Lovely 1 bedroom condo in Falls Church/Merrifield area. Large balcony with views of wooded area. Open floor plan offers modern versatile living space. Laminate Wood floors throughout. Lots of cabinets, closets and extra storage in basement. Walking distance to groceries, shops and transportation. Minutes to I-495 and I-66. All utilities, except electricity, are included in rent. Available after Aug. 1st.