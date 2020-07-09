7002 METROPOLITAN PLACE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Beautifully updated 2-level condo townhouse with updated kitchen and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy the privacy of living in this home, yet, so close to the West Falls Church Metro, a 5 minute walk away.