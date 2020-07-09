All apartments in Idylwood
Last updated September 29 2019 at 2:46 PM

7002 METROPOLITAN PLACE

7002 Metropolitan Place · No Longer Available
Location

7002 Metropolitan Place, Idylwood, VA 22043
Idylwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautifully updated 2-level condo townhouse with updated kitchen and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy the privacy of living in this home, yet, so close to the West Falls Church Metro, a 5 minute walk away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7002 METROPOLITAN PLACE have any available units?
7002 METROPOLITAN PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Idylwood, VA.
What amenities does 7002 METROPOLITAN PLACE have?
Some of 7002 METROPOLITAN PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7002 METROPOLITAN PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
7002 METROPOLITAN PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7002 METROPOLITAN PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 7002 METROPOLITAN PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Idylwood.
Does 7002 METROPOLITAN PLACE offer parking?
No, 7002 METROPOLITAN PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 7002 METROPOLITAN PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7002 METROPOLITAN PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7002 METROPOLITAN PLACE have a pool?
No, 7002 METROPOLITAN PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 7002 METROPOLITAN PLACE have accessible units?
No, 7002 METROPOLITAN PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 7002 METROPOLITAN PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7002 METROPOLITAN PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7002 METROPOLITAN PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7002 METROPOLITAN PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.

