Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

NEW HOUSE! Tenant has moved, and home looks fabulous! Hardwood Floors on two levels, Gorgeous Sun-room to relax and enjoy beautiful yard maintained by owners to make life easy, Open kitchen with granite and bar, Over sized Family Room and Basement space to do what ever you need-work out, watch tv, etc. FYI: Small dogs, no cats, 2-3 year lease, $55 application fee per adult, one month's security deposit and $500 pet deposit. Available Now.