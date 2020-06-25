All apartments in Idylwood
2414 CHESTNUT STREET

2414 Chestnut Street
Location

2414 Chestnut Street, Idylwood, VA 22043
Idylwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BRAND NEW, just Remodeled. Gorgeous Kitchen with New white designer cabinets and quartz counter tops, designer paint and New Stainless steel appliances. NEW Roof, NEW Driveway, Refinished Hardwood floors. This home is Move In Ready and all newly updated for lucky new homeowner/s. Walk to the Metro and enjoy all the shopping just feet away. Fantastic large level fenced in rear yard. Second family room on lower level with unique bar to entertain. Oversized garage, fits 2 cars!! Easy to show, enjoy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2414 CHESTNUT STREET have any available units?
2414 CHESTNUT STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Idylwood, VA.
What amenities does 2414 CHESTNUT STREET have?
Some of 2414 CHESTNUT STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2414 CHESTNUT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2414 CHESTNUT STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2414 CHESTNUT STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2414 CHESTNUT STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Idylwood.
Does 2414 CHESTNUT STREET offer parking?
Yes, 2414 CHESTNUT STREET offers parking.
Does 2414 CHESTNUT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2414 CHESTNUT STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2414 CHESTNUT STREET have a pool?
No, 2414 CHESTNUT STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2414 CHESTNUT STREET have accessible units?
No, 2414 CHESTNUT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2414 CHESTNUT STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2414 CHESTNUT STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 2414 CHESTNUT STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 2414 CHESTNUT STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

