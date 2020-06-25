2414 CHESTNUT STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

BRAND NEW, just Remodeled. Gorgeous Kitchen with New white designer cabinets and quartz counter tops, designer paint and New Stainless steel appliances. NEW Roof, NEW Driveway, Refinished Hardwood floors. This home is Move In Ready and all newly updated for lucky new homeowner/s. Walk to the Metro and enjoy all the shopping just feet away. Fantastic large level fenced in rear yard. Second family room on lower level with unique bar to entertain. Oversized garage, fits 2 cars!! Easy to show, enjoy.