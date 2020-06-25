2155 KINGS MILL COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking garage

Totally Renovated- NEW KIT w birch cabinetry, granite counters, tile floors, SS appliances. Huge living room with built ins on both sides of fpl plus wall of windows including French Doors to landscaped rear fenced yard with patio. Large dining room step down to lrm. Renovated Stunning Bathroom! Gorgeous master bedroom w new carpet, his/her closet and NEW STUNNING BATH. 2 Additional bedrooms with a full reno bath! Laundry Room on Bedroom Level! Large bedrooms, aplenty of closets, new baths! LL Foyer entrance, to garage and large Frm with fpl .Freshly painted, upgraded or new carpets, blinds on the windows, beautiful rear yard, garage!