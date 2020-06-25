All apartments in Idylwood
2155 KINGS MILL COURT

2155 Kings Mill Court · No Longer Available
Idylwood
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
2 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

2155 Kings Mill Court, Idylwood, VA 22043
Idylwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Totally Renovated- NEW KIT w birch cabinetry, granite counters, tile floors, SS appliances. Huge living room with built ins on both sides of fpl plus wall of windows including French Doors to landscaped rear fenced yard with patio. Large dining room step down to lrm. Renovated Stunning Bathroom! Gorgeous master bedroom w new carpet, his/her closet and NEW STUNNING BATH. 2 Additional bedrooms with a full reno bath! Laundry Room on Bedroom Level! Large bedrooms, aplenty of closets, new baths! LL Foyer entrance, to garage and large Frm with fpl .Freshly painted, upgraded or new carpets, blinds on the windows, beautiful rear yard, garage!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2155 KINGS MILL COURT have any available units?
2155 KINGS MILL COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Idylwood, VA.
What amenities does 2155 KINGS MILL COURT have?
Some of 2155 KINGS MILL COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2155 KINGS MILL COURT currently offering any rent specials?
2155 KINGS MILL COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2155 KINGS MILL COURT pet-friendly?
No, 2155 KINGS MILL COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Idylwood.
Does 2155 KINGS MILL COURT offer parking?
Yes, 2155 KINGS MILL COURT offers parking.
Does 2155 KINGS MILL COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2155 KINGS MILL COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2155 KINGS MILL COURT have a pool?
No, 2155 KINGS MILL COURT does not have a pool.
Does 2155 KINGS MILL COURT have accessible units?
No, 2155 KINGS MILL COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 2155 KINGS MILL COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2155 KINGS MILL COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 2155 KINGS MILL COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 2155 KINGS MILL COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
