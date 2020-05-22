7527 LINDBERG DR

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Welcome to 7527 Lindberg Drive, a gorgeous brick-front 2-car garage single-family home in desirable Grove at Huntley Meadows. This home features beautiful hardwood floors on the main level and elegant moldings add a classy touch. The eat-in kitchen has 42" cabinetry, matching appliances, recessed lighting and custom tile backsplash. Step out onto the delightful deck located just off the kitchen or relax by the gas fireplace in the family room. Upstairs, the airy master bedroom has a large walk-in closet with custom shelving and a master bath with dual sink vanity, soaking tub and separate shower. The second, third and fourth bedrooms all have sizeable walk-in closets. The laundry room is located on the bedroom level for easy convenience. The expansive lower level offers a rec room, 2 bonus rooms and a full bath. Ideally located near all major commuter routes, Old Town Alexandria and Fort Belvoir.