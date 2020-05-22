All apartments in Hybla Valley
Last updated February 25 2020 at 5:01 PM

7527 LINDBERG DR

7527 Linberg Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7527 Linberg Drive, Hybla Valley, VA 22306
Hybla Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Welcome to 7527 Lindberg Drive, a gorgeous brick-front 2-car garage single-family home in desirable Grove at Huntley Meadows. This home features beautiful hardwood floors on the main level and elegant moldings add a classy touch. The eat-in kitchen has 42" cabinetry, matching appliances, recessed lighting and custom tile backsplash. Step out onto the delightful deck located just off the kitchen or relax by the gas fireplace in the family room. Upstairs, the airy master bedroom has a large walk-in closet with custom shelving and a master bath with dual sink vanity, soaking tub and separate shower. The second, third and fourth bedrooms all have sizeable walk-in closets. The laundry room is located on the bedroom level for easy convenience. The expansive lower level offers a rec room, 2 bonus rooms and a full bath. Ideally located near all major commuter routes, Old Town Alexandria and Fort Belvoir.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7527 LINDBERG DR have any available units?
7527 LINDBERG DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hybla Valley, VA.
What amenities does 7527 LINDBERG DR have?
Some of 7527 LINDBERG DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7527 LINDBERG DR currently offering any rent specials?
7527 LINDBERG DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7527 LINDBERG DR pet-friendly?
No, 7527 LINDBERG DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hybla Valley.
Does 7527 LINDBERG DR offer parking?
Yes, 7527 LINDBERG DR offers parking.
Does 7527 LINDBERG DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7527 LINDBERG DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7527 LINDBERG DR have a pool?
No, 7527 LINDBERG DR does not have a pool.
Does 7527 LINDBERG DR have accessible units?
No, 7527 LINDBERG DR does not have accessible units.
Does 7527 LINDBERG DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7527 LINDBERG DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 7527 LINDBERG DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 7527 LINDBERG DR does not have units with air conditioning.

