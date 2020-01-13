5946 EDGEHILL COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Great Property located in Jefferson Manor very close to Metro. Property features a 12x20 deck, water softener, new hot water system, new tile floors in kitchen and bathrooms, shower faucets with jets in the master and basement showers, all doors and most windows have been replaced with energy efficient doors and windows, hardwood floors in middle floor and stairways and under 5 years old appliances. Close to shopping and dining. Property is walking distance to Huntington Metro and there's no need to pay for metro parking.