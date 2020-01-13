All apartments in Huntington
5946 EDGEHILL COURT

5946 Edgehill Court · (703) 979-3016
Location

5946 Edgehill Court, Huntington, VA 22303
Groveton

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,650

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 1939 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Great Property located in Jefferson Manor very close to Metro. Property features a 12x20 deck, water softener, new hot water system, new tile floors in kitchen and bathrooms, shower faucets with jets in the master and basement showers, all doors and most windows have been replaced with energy efficient doors and windows, hardwood floors in middle floor and stairways and under 5 years old appliances. Close to shopping and dining. Property is walking distance to Huntington Metro and there's no need to pay for metro parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5946 EDGEHILL COURT have any available units?
5946 EDGEHILL COURT has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5946 EDGEHILL COURT have?
Some of 5946 EDGEHILL COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5946 EDGEHILL COURT currently offering any rent specials?
5946 EDGEHILL COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5946 EDGEHILL COURT pet-friendly?
No, 5946 EDGEHILL COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington.
Does 5946 EDGEHILL COURT offer parking?
Yes, 5946 EDGEHILL COURT does offer parking.
Does 5946 EDGEHILL COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5946 EDGEHILL COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5946 EDGEHILL COURT have a pool?
No, 5946 EDGEHILL COURT does not have a pool.
Does 5946 EDGEHILL COURT have accessible units?
No, 5946 EDGEHILL COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 5946 EDGEHILL COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5946 EDGEHILL COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 5946 EDGEHILL COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 5946 EDGEHILL COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
