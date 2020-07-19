5705 INDIAN COURT

Amenities

Spacious 3 bedroom condo located near walking distance to Huntington Club metro (Yellow Line), within only a few stops from Crystal City, Pentagon City, King St, and Eisenhower stations. This condo complex features tennis court, swimming pool, playgrounds, fitness center, and reserved + visitor parking spots.Also within 20 minutes walking distance to Carlyle neighborhood of Old Town Alexandria, US Patents and Trademark Office ( USPTO PTO ), Federal Court House, National Science Foundation (NSF).Regan International Airport (DCA), Pentagon, Pentagon city, and Crystal City are only a few metro stops away.Located near Route 1, I-495, Telegraph Road, and Duke Street, this condo is minutes away from all major shopping centers and restaurants (Target, Shoppers, Applebees, TGI Fridays, Chipotle, Viet House, Five Guys, Pentagon City Mall are all on Route 1. All utilities (electricity, gas, hot & cold water, heating / cooling) are all included, tenant pays cable/TV/phone if desire.