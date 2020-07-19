All apartments in Huntington
Find more places like 5705 INDIAN COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntington, VA
/
5705 INDIAN COURT
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5705 INDIAN COURT

5705 Indian Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Huntington
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

5705 Indian Court, Huntington, VA 22303
Huntington

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
playground
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
playground
pool
guest parking
tennis court
Spacious 3 bedroom condo located near walking distance to Huntington Club metro (Yellow Line), within only a few stops from Crystal City, Pentagon City, King St, and Eisenhower stations. This condo complex features tennis court, swimming pool, playgrounds, fitness center, and reserved + visitor parking spots.Also within 20 minutes walking distance to Carlyle neighborhood of Old Town Alexandria, US Patents and Trademark Office ( USPTO PTO ), Federal Court House, National Science Foundation (NSF).Regan International Airport (DCA), Pentagon, Pentagon city, and Crystal City are only a few metro stops away.Located near Route 1, I-495, Telegraph Road, and Duke Street, this condo is minutes away from all major shopping centers and restaurants (Target, Shoppers, Applebees, TGI Fridays, Chipotle, Viet House, Five Guys, Pentagon City Mall are all on Route 1. All utilities (electricity, gas, hot & cold water, heating / cooling) are all included, tenant pays cable/TV/phone if desire.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5705 INDIAN COURT have any available units?
5705 INDIAN COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington, VA.
What amenities does 5705 INDIAN COURT have?
Some of 5705 INDIAN COURT's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5705 INDIAN COURT currently offering any rent specials?
5705 INDIAN COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5705 INDIAN COURT pet-friendly?
No, 5705 INDIAN COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington.
Does 5705 INDIAN COURT offer parking?
Yes, 5705 INDIAN COURT offers parking.
Does 5705 INDIAN COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5705 INDIAN COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5705 INDIAN COURT have a pool?
Yes, 5705 INDIAN COURT has a pool.
Does 5705 INDIAN COURT have accessible units?
No, 5705 INDIAN COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 5705 INDIAN COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5705 INDIAN COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 5705 INDIAN COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 5705 INDIAN COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Shelby
6200 N Kings Hwy
Huntington, VA 22303
Cityside Huntington Metro
6034 Richmond Hwy
Huntington, VA 22303
Huntington Gateway
5982 Richmond Hwy
Huntington, VA 22303

Similar Pages

Huntington 1 BedroomsHuntington 2 Bedrooms
Huntington 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHuntington Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Huntington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VASuitland, MDBeltsville, MDHillcrest Heights, MDVienna, VAEast Riverdale, MDGroveton, VAFairland, MD
Bailey's Crossroads, VATemple Hills, MDWalker Mill, MDChevy Chase, MDBladensburg, MDBurke Centre, VASeabrook, MDMount Rainier, MDCherry Hill, VAHybla Valley, VAKingstowne, VAFort Belvoir, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America