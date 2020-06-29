2814 JAMES' DRIVE

Amenities

SHADY, QUITE CAPE COD WITH LARGE YARD LOCATED WALKING DISTANCE TO HUNTINGTON METROConveniently located next to historical Old Town Alexandria, Hoffman Town Center, Shopping & Retail, and quick access to Rt. 95 and Rt. 495Three bedroomsTwo full bathsLarge finished basement with fireplace with separate private entranceHardwood floors throughoutUpdated Kitchen with new appliancesCeiling fans throughtoutSeparate laundry room with large front loading washer and dryer Brand new central HVAC systemNew double pane insulated windows Large outdoor storage shedLarge driveway for off street parkingFree trash and bulk trash pick up