Amenities

dishwasher walk in closets microwave refrigerator

Model of quality remodeling---kitchen, bath, walk-in closet, light fixtures---nothing spared and beyond your expectation! Feel like living a home built in 21 Century. Additional base cabinets in kitchen, beautifully redesigned 1.5 bath, and adjustable shelving and drawers in big walk-in. End/corner unit with extra window.Walkable distance to Huntington Metro Stop (Yellow Line) that is minutes to crystal city, and National Landing, future home of many big businesses like Amazon's HQ2.