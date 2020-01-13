Amenities
Property Description: -3 Bedrooms, Two Full bathrooms, Two 1/2 bathrooms
Status: Move-in Ready (Unfurnished)
Property Address: 2374 Huntington Court Station, Alex, VA 22303
Type of property: Townhouse
Living Square Feet: 1612
County: Fairfax County
Nearest Metro: Huntington Metro Station (Yellow Line) Short 3 min walk
Lease terms: 1 year (Utilities not included)
Rental Rate: $3000
Security Deposit: $3000
Pet policy: Small Pets Allowed
Interior Features:
Bedroom Information
- 3 Bedrooms on 1st Upper Level: 3
Bathroom Information
- 2 Bathrooms (Full) On 1st Upper Level
- 1 Bathroom (Half) On Main Level
- 1 Bathroom (Half) On 1st Lower Level
- 2 Bathrooms (Half)
- 2 Bathrooms (Full)
Interior Information
- Appliances: Dishwasher, Disposal, Dryer, Oven/Range-Gas, Microwave, Oven-Double, Washer, Refrigerator, Five Burner Stove
- Common Walls: 2+ Common Walls
- Door Features: French, Sliding Glass
- Interior Features: Kitchen - Eat-In, Combination Kitchen/Dining, Upgraded Countertops, Crown Moldings, Master Bath(s), Wood Floors, Window Treatments
- Living Area
- Wall & Ceiling Types: 9+ Ceilings, Tray Ceilings, Vaulted Ceilings
Room Information
- Living Room, Dining Room, Master Bedroom, Bedroom 2, Bedroom 3, Kitchen, Family Room, Foyer, Study, Laundry, Attic
Basement Information
- Front Entrance, Connecting Stairway, Fully Finished, Walkout Level
Additional features:
*Master Bedroom
Double walk-in closet in master bedroom
Walk-in Elizabeth Closet
Bathroom
His and her sink
Bathtub and standing shower
Sunflower showerhead
A separate closed-door toilet room
Walk-in closet in guest room
*Kitchen
Granite Kitchen Counter Tops
All Stainless Steel Appliances
Laminate Basement and Main level floors
Third-Level Washer and Dryer
New LG Top-load washer, and side-load dryer
Attic Storage
Two car garage with one guest residential parking pass
Parking Information
- 2 Parking Spaces in Attached Garage
- 1 Street Parking Space with Permit
School Information
- Elementary School: CAMERON
- Middle Or Junior School: TWAIN
- High School: EDISON
- School District Name: FAIRFAX COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS
Directions:
From 495 (Local Lanes), take Exit 176A- Telegraph Road exit (South); Stay to Left and take Huntington Ave then merge left onto Huntington Station Avenue. Left on Metro view; Right on Midtown, Straight to Huntington Station Court.
Access
- 3-minute drive to I495/I295/I95
- 10-minute drive to National Harbor, MGM
- Local Grocery Stores
- Bestway Supermarket (10-minute walk)
- Whole Foods (5-minute walk from King Street Station)
- 24 hr Wal-Mart (10-minute drive)
-
Nearby
- Old Town
- AMC Movie Theater
- Mount Vernon
- Mount Vernon Recreational Center
- Planet Fitness
Applicants must provide:
2 years of employment references and 2 most recent pay stubs
2 years of residential references
Good credit is a must.
Smoke-free. Drug-free.
NO subleasing allowed.
Credit Check fee of $39 per applicant
Serious Inquiries only- Call to schedule a viewing
Open House-Dec 9 (Sun) 12 NN-3 PM
Rae