2366 HUNTINGTON STATION COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Stunning Brick front Town home ~ w/2 car garage-rear entry, 3 bedroom/2.5 bathroom; 3 bedrooms on the upper level and 1 family room/office/bedroom w/double door on entry-level. Warm-up to the 3-sided gas fireplace in the heart of the living space at the Main level formal living room and dining rooms, and kitchen w/ plenty of cabinet space and stainless-steel appliances. and new deck off the kitchen. Sunny, freshly painted town-home w/ hardwoods throughout and 2 carpeted bedrooms. Walk to Huntington Metro across the street, easy access to I-395, DC, National Landing, Amazon HQ2, Potomac Yard, and Pentagon. Enjoy local eateries, shops, parks, restaurants, and bike and walking trails.