Huntington, VA
2366 HUNTINGTON STATION COURT
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

2366 HUNTINGTON STATION COURT

2366 Huntington Station Court · No Longer Available
Location

2366 Huntington Station Court, Huntington, VA 22303
Huntington

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stunning Brick front Town home ~ w/2 car garage-rear entry, 3 bedroom/2.5 bathroom; 3 bedrooms on the upper level and 1 family room/office/bedroom w/double door on entry-level. Warm-up to the 3-sided gas fireplace in the heart of the living space at the Main level formal living room and dining rooms, and kitchen w/ plenty of cabinet space and stainless-steel appliances. and new deck off the kitchen. Sunny, freshly painted town-home w/ hardwoods throughout and 2 carpeted bedrooms. Walk to Huntington Metro across the street, easy access to I-395, DC, National Landing, Amazon HQ2, Potomac Yard, and Pentagon. Enjoy local eateries, shops, parks, restaurants, and bike and walking trails.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2366 HUNTINGTON STATION COURT have any available units?
2366 HUNTINGTON STATION COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington, VA.
What amenities does 2366 HUNTINGTON STATION COURT have?
Some of 2366 HUNTINGTON STATION COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2366 HUNTINGTON STATION COURT currently offering any rent specials?
2366 HUNTINGTON STATION COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2366 HUNTINGTON STATION COURT pet-friendly?
No, 2366 HUNTINGTON STATION COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington.
Does 2366 HUNTINGTON STATION COURT offer parking?
Yes, 2366 HUNTINGTON STATION COURT offers parking.
Does 2366 HUNTINGTON STATION COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2366 HUNTINGTON STATION COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2366 HUNTINGTON STATION COURT have a pool?
No, 2366 HUNTINGTON STATION COURT does not have a pool.
Does 2366 HUNTINGTON STATION COURT have accessible units?
No, 2366 HUNTINGTON STATION COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 2366 HUNTINGTON STATION COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2366 HUNTINGTON STATION COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 2366 HUNTINGTON STATION COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 2366 HUNTINGTON STATION COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
