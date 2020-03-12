All apartments in Huntington
Last updated May 8 2020 at 3:01 AM

2340 FAIRVIEW TERRACE

2340 Fairview Terrace · (703) 402-7753
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2340 Fairview Terrace, Huntington, VA 22303
Huntington

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,195

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 896 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautifully Maintained Duplex steps away from Huntington Metro. Light and bright! From the moment you walk though the door you are greeted with pride of ownership throughout. Main level features an open kitchen, dining and living room. Kitchen with granite counters, tile floor and breakfast bar. Large open living room. Upper level features two bedrooms and a newly updated full bathroom. Updated Bathroom features new tile floor, toilet, vanity, mirror and lighting. Hardwood floors on the upper level. Rear fenced yard with shed. Driveway parking for two cars. Convenient Alexandria location with easy access to 495, and minutes from King St and Old Town Alexandria.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2340 FAIRVIEW TERRACE have any available units?
2340 FAIRVIEW TERRACE has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2340 FAIRVIEW TERRACE have?
Some of 2340 FAIRVIEW TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2340 FAIRVIEW TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
2340 FAIRVIEW TERRACE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2340 FAIRVIEW TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 2340 FAIRVIEW TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington.
Does 2340 FAIRVIEW TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 2340 FAIRVIEW TERRACE does offer parking.
Does 2340 FAIRVIEW TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2340 FAIRVIEW TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2340 FAIRVIEW TERRACE have a pool?
No, 2340 FAIRVIEW TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 2340 FAIRVIEW TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 2340 FAIRVIEW TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 2340 FAIRVIEW TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2340 FAIRVIEW TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2340 FAIRVIEW TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2340 FAIRVIEW TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
