2340 FAIRVIEW TERRACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Beautifully Maintained Duplex steps away from Huntington Metro. Light and bright! From the moment you walk though the door you are greeted with pride of ownership throughout. Main level features an open kitchen, dining and living room. Kitchen with granite counters, tile floor and breakfast bar. Large open living room. Upper level features two bedrooms and a newly updated full bathroom. Updated Bathroom features new tile floor, toilet, vanity, mirror and lighting. Hardwood floors on the upper level. Rear fenced yard with shed. Driveway parking for two cars. Convenient Alexandria location with easy access to 495, and minutes from King St and Old Town Alexandria.