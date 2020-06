Amenities

Just 2 blocks from Huntington metro, this house was completely renovated and updated within the last year. The landlord planned on LIVING here! A huge, brand new deck was just finished, while still leaving plenty of backyard space. Gorgeous updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and gas oven/range. Bathroom just redone with spacious, luxury shower and glass door.