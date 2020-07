Amenities

Beautiful end unit town home with 3 levels. Basement for storage, exercise room, and in unit washer and dryer. New fenced in backyard with walk out deck from the kitchen. Well maintained and kept. Driveway and street parking. Walk to HUNTINGTON METRO and/or to the park! All applicants must apply online at www.longandfoster.com/randyherbst and type in the property address.