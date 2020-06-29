All apartments in Huntington
2211 ARLINGTON TER

2211 Arlington Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

2211 Arlington Terrace, Huntington, VA 22303
Huntington

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
This roomy duplex has just had an overhaul. All new stainless appliances including a six burner stainless stove, a new stainless refrigerator with ice maker, new stainless dishwasher, new stainless built in microwave. Washer and Dryer in the property. Add shinny refinished hardwood floors and a fresh paint job and it lacks only you and your things. Easy out to I-495 to the north and Ft. Belvoir to the south.....AND...WALK TO THE HUNTINGTON METRO.Nice large fenced yard, front porch and back deck for entertaining or just hanging out.Ready and waiting for you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2211 ARLINGTON TER have any available units?
2211 ARLINGTON TER doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington, VA.
What amenities does 2211 ARLINGTON TER have?
Some of 2211 ARLINGTON TER's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2211 ARLINGTON TER currently offering any rent specials?
2211 ARLINGTON TER is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2211 ARLINGTON TER pet-friendly?
No, 2211 ARLINGTON TER is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington.
Does 2211 ARLINGTON TER offer parking?
Yes, 2211 ARLINGTON TER offers parking.
Does 2211 ARLINGTON TER have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2211 ARLINGTON TER offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2211 ARLINGTON TER have a pool?
No, 2211 ARLINGTON TER does not have a pool.
Does 2211 ARLINGTON TER have accessible units?
No, 2211 ARLINGTON TER does not have accessible units.
Does 2211 ARLINGTON TER have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2211 ARLINGTON TER has units with dishwashers.
Does 2211 ARLINGTON TER have units with air conditioning?
No, 2211 ARLINGTON TER does not have units with air conditioning.

