2211 ARLINGTON TER

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

This roomy duplex has just had an overhaul. All new stainless appliances including a six burner stainless stove, a new stainless refrigerator with ice maker, new stainless dishwasher, new stainless built in microwave. Washer and Dryer in the property. Add shinny refinished hardwood floors and a fresh paint job and it lacks only you and your things. Easy out to I-495 to the north and Ft. Belvoir to the south.....AND...WALK TO THE HUNTINGTON METRO.Nice large fenced yard, front porch and back deck for entertaining or just hanging out.Ready and waiting for you.