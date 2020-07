Amenities

Spacious 3 Bedroom 3.5 Bath townhome ready for immediate lease! 1 to 3 years available. Remodeled kitchen with stainless and granite. Hardwood floors on main level. Wood burning fireplace in living room. 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths upstairs! Finished walk-up basement with large rec room, den (could be used as 4th bedroom) and 3rd full bath. Come see!