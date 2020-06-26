904 Broad Oaks Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0ba633004f ---- 4 Bedrooms & 3.5 Baths. Over 3,000 SQFT on 3 Finished Levels. Updated Kitchen Includes Cherry Cabinets, Granite & Newer Appliances. Updated Baths W/Luxury Tile & Vanities w/Granite. Spacious Light Filled Floorplan w/Large Bedrooms. Deck and Fenced In Back Yard Backing to Trees. Finished Basement w/Full Bath. Quiet Cul-de-sac Location! Real Property Management Pros Equal Housing Opportunity * Pet accepted on case-by-case basis * Sorry, no Section 8 accepted Attached Ma Bath Auto Garage Door Opener Bathroom Ceramic Tile Closet Ma Bedroom Walk In Countertops Granite Fireplace Glass Doors Master Bathroom Separate Shower Master Bathroom Separate Tub Master Bedroom Full Bathroom Shades/Blinds Tub Soaking Vanities Double Wood Floors