All apartments in Herndon
Find more places like 904 Broad Oaks Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Herndon, VA
/
904 Broad Oaks Drive
Last updated June 27 2019 at 1:46 PM

904 Broad Oaks Drive

904 Broad Oaks Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Herndon
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

904 Broad Oaks Drive, Herndon, VA 20170

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0ba633004f ---- 4 Bedrooms & 3.5 Baths. Over 3,000 SQFT on 3 Finished Levels. Updated Kitchen Includes Cherry Cabinets, Granite & Newer Appliances. Updated Baths W/Luxury Tile & Vanities w/Granite. Spacious Light Filled Floorplan w/Large Bedrooms. Deck and Fenced In Back Yard Backing to Trees. Finished Basement w/Full Bath. Quiet Cul-de-sac Location! Real Property Management Pros Equal Housing Opportunity * Pet accepted on case-by-case basis * Sorry, no Section 8 accepted Attached Ma Bath Auto Garage Door Opener Bathroom Ceramic Tile Closet Ma Bedroom Walk In Countertops Granite Fireplace Glass Doors Master Bathroom Separate Shower Master Bathroom Separate Tub Master Bedroom Full Bathroom Shades/Blinds Tub Soaking Vanities Double Wood Floors

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 904 Broad Oaks Drive have any available units?
904 Broad Oaks Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Herndon, VA.
What amenities does 904 Broad Oaks Drive have?
Some of 904 Broad Oaks Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 904 Broad Oaks Drive currently offering any rent specials?
904 Broad Oaks Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 904 Broad Oaks Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 904 Broad Oaks Drive is pet friendly.
Does 904 Broad Oaks Drive offer parking?
Yes, 904 Broad Oaks Drive offers parking.
Does 904 Broad Oaks Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 904 Broad Oaks Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 904 Broad Oaks Drive have a pool?
No, 904 Broad Oaks Drive does not have a pool.
Does 904 Broad Oaks Drive have accessible units?
No, 904 Broad Oaks Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 904 Broad Oaks Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 904 Broad Oaks Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 904 Broad Oaks Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 904 Broad Oaks Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Dulles Station
2320 Dulles Station Blvd
Herndon, VA 20171
Discovery Square
13720 Atlantis St
Herndon, VA 20171
Stuart Woods Apartments
140 Laurel Way
Herndon, VA 20170
The Ashton at Dulles Corner
13958 Mansarde Ave
Herndon, VA 20171
The Point at Herndon
13161 Fox Hunt Ln
Herndon, VA 20171
The Mark at Dulles Station
2323 Dulles Station Boulevard
Herndon, VA 20171
Station on Silver
2340 Carta Way
Herndon, VA 20171
The Point at Monroe Place
2300 Woodland Crossing Dr
Herndon, VA 20171

Similar Pages

Herndon 1 BedroomsHerndon 2 Bedrooms
Herndon Apartments with ParkingHerndon Dog Friendly Apartments
Herndon Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
Reston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VALeesburg, VATysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VA
Fair Oaks, VAChillum, MDAnnandale, VAMcNair, VASpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VAWoodbridge, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia