852 DOGWOOD COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated dog park

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly dog park playground tennis court

Recently remodeled and ready for occupancy!! Great location within walking distance of shopping and restaurants. Tot lots, dog park, tennis and ball fields right in the community. Kitchen with table space, 12x12 tile floors and built in microwave . Full size washer and dryer unit on the main level with extra storage above.Full size dining room with room for a hutch. Step down living room over looking fenced back yard with deck and shed area. You will love the size of the master bedroom including the his and her closets and loads of windows. The master bath was redone with 12x12 floor tiles and tile surround master bath/shower. The hall bath was redone with 12x12 tiles and tile surround in the tub/shower. Decent size 2 and 3 bedrooms. Two assigned spaces. Agents please follow the directions in the document section to submit an application. No cats or smokers no exceptions.