All apartments in Herndon
Find more places like 852 DOGWOOD COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Herndon, VA
/
852 DOGWOOD COURT
Last updated February 4 2020 at 7:37 AM

852 DOGWOOD COURT

852 Dogwood Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Herndon
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

852 Dogwood Court, Herndon, VA 20170

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
dog park
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
dog park
playground
tennis court
Recently remodeled and ready for occupancy!! Great location within walking distance of shopping and restaurants. Tot lots, dog park, tennis and ball fields right in the community. Kitchen with table space, 12x12 tile floors and built in microwave . Full size washer and dryer unit on the main level with extra storage above.Full size dining room with room for a hutch. Step down living room over looking fenced back yard with deck and shed area. You will love the size of the master bedroom including the his and her closets and loads of windows. The master bath was redone with 12x12 floor tiles and tile surround master bath/shower. The hall bath was redone with 12x12 tiles and tile surround in the tub/shower. Decent size 2 and 3 bedrooms. Two assigned spaces. Agents please follow the directions in the document section to submit an application. No cats or smokers no exceptions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 852 DOGWOOD COURT have any available units?
852 DOGWOOD COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Herndon, VA.
What amenities does 852 DOGWOOD COURT have?
Some of 852 DOGWOOD COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 852 DOGWOOD COURT currently offering any rent specials?
852 DOGWOOD COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 852 DOGWOOD COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 852 DOGWOOD COURT is pet friendly.
Does 852 DOGWOOD COURT offer parking?
No, 852 DOGWOOD COURT does not offer parking.
Does 852 DOGWOOD COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 852 DOGWOOD COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 852 DOGWOOD COURT have a pool?
No, 852 DOGWOOD COURT does not have a pool.
Does 852 DOGWOOD COURT have accessible units?
No, 852 DOGWOOD COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 852 DOGWOOD COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 852 DOGWOOD COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 852 DOGWOOD COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 852 DOGWOOD COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trevors Run Apartments
2411 Little Current Dr
Herndon, VA 20171
Camden Dulles Station
2320 Dulles Station Blvd
Herndon, VA 20171
Dulles Greene
2150 Astoria Cir
Herndon, VA 20170
The Point at Ridgeline
13280 Woodland Park Road
Herndon, VA 20171
Berkdale Apartments
661 Dulles Park Ct
Herndon, VA 20170
Discovery Square
13720 Atlantis St
Herndon, VA 20171
The Townes at Herndon Center
508 Pride Ave
Herndon, VA 20170
The Point at Monroe Place
2300 Woodland Crossing Dr
Herndon, VA 20171

Similar Pages

Herndon 1 Bedroom ApartmentsHerndon 2 Bedroom Apartments
Herndon Apartments with ParkingHerndon Dog Friendly Apartments
Herndon Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
Reston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VALeesburg, VATysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VA
Fair Oaks, VAAnnandale, VASpringfield, VAMcNair, VAChillum, MDSterling, VALake Ridge, VALangley Park, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia