851 DOGWOOD COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking walk in closets fireplace ice maker

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

This spacious three bedroom with two full baths and two assigned parking spaces feels more like a house than a town house! New carpet and freshly painted less than two years old. Wonderful master bedroom with a walk in closet and full bath downstairs! It boasts a huge laundry and storage room and has a flat, fenced in backyard with a sitting area accessed easily from the kitchen. Conveniently situated with walking distance to shopping, restaurants, banks and less than a mile to the near future Herndon Metro Station. Location! Location! Location!