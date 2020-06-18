851 DOGWOOD COURT

Amenities
This spacious three bedroom with two full baths and two assigned parking spaces feels more like a house than a town house! New carpet and freshly painted less than two years old. Wonderful master bedroom with a walk in closet and full bath downstairs! It boasts a huge laundry and storage room and has a flat, fenced in backyard with a sitting area accessed easily from the kitchen. Conveniently situated with walking distance to shopping, restaurants, banks and less than a mile to the near future Herndon Metro Station. Location! Location! Location!