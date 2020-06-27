820 Grant St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

4 Bedroom 2 Full Bath SFH in Herndon - Renters Warehouse are thrilled to present this spacious 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath single family home with large yard. Tucked away among mature trees in the heart of Herndon. This home boasts a Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Both bathrooms are fully remodeled. Hardwood floors throughout living room, dining room and upstairs bedrooms. Screened in porch, large backyard, and huge walkout basement with additional bedroom. Walking distance to historic Herndon, shops, fine dining and Elementary School. Close to route 7, Dulles Airport, and public transportation. Dogs and Cats are just fine. $45 non-refundable App Fee, $10/month Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program added to rent, $99 move-in charge/property. For more information and to schedule a showing please call 202.217.4807



