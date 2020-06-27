All apartments in Herndon
Last updated September 12 2019 at 10:14 AM

820 Grant St.

820 Grant Street · No Longer Available
Location

820 Grant Street, Herndon, VA 20170

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4 Bedroom 2 Full Bath SFH in Herndon - Renters Warehouse are thrilled to present this spacious 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath single family home with large yard. Tucked away among mature trees in the heart of Herndon. This home boasts a Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Both bathrooms are fully remodeled. Hardwood floors throughout living room, dining room and upstairs bedrooms. Screened in porch, large backyard, and huge walkout basement with additional bedroom. Walking distance to historic Herndon, shops, fine dining and Elementary School. Close to route 7, Dulles Airport, and public transportation. Dogs and Cats are just fine. $45 non-refundable App Fee, $10/month Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program added to rent, $99 move-in charge/property. For more information and to schedule a showing please call 202.217.4807

(RLNE5081053)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 820 Grant St. have any available units?
820 Grant St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Herndon, VA.
What amenities does 820 Grant St. have?
Some of 820 Grant St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 820 Grant St. currently offering any rent specials?
820 Grant St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 820 Grant St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 820 Grant St. is pet friendly.
Does 820 Grant St. offer parking?
No, 820 Grant St. does not offer parking.
Does 820 Grant St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 820 Grant St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 820 Grant St. have a pool?
No, 820 Grant St. does not have a pool.
Does 820 Grant St. have accessible units?
No, 820 Grant St. does not have accessible units.
Does 820 Grant St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 820 Grant St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 820 Grant St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 820 Grant St. does not have units with air conditioning.
