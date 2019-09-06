All apartments in Herndon
Last updated October 18 2019 at 11:24 AM

529 FLORIDA AVE #102

529 Florida Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

529 Florida Avenue, Herndon, VA 20170

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Fabulous 2 bedroom 2 bath with separate dining room. Nice and bright. Remodeled kitchen. Space for table in kitchen. Balcony with storage space overlooking common area. Washer and dryer in unit. Park in space 29B or in an unmarked spaces. Convenient to historic downtown Herndon, Dulles, toll road, Tyson's. Owner/agent. No co-signers. No more than two people to qualify . Must apply online through the Long and Foster website. Anyone 18 years or older will need to fill in an application. No paper applications accepted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 529 FLORIDA AVE #102 have any available units?
529 FLORIDA AVE #102 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Herndon, VA.
What amenities does 529 FLORIDA AVE #102 have?
Some of 529 FLORIDA AVE #102's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 529 FLORIDA AVE #102 currently offering any rent specials?
529 FLORIDA AVE #102 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 529 FLORIDA AVE #102 pet-friendly?
No, 529 FLORIDA AVE #102 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Herndon.
Does 529 FLORIDA AVE #102 offer parking?
No, 529 FLORIDA AVE #102 does not offer parking.
Does 529 FLORIDA AVE #102 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 529 FLORIDA AVE #102 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 529 FLORIDA AVE #102 have a pool?
No, 529 FLORIDA AVE #102 does not have a pool.
Does 529 FLORIDA AVE #102 have accessible units?
No, 529 FLORIDA AVE #102 does not have accessible units.
Does 529 FLORIDA AVE #102 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 529 FLORIDA AVE #102 has units with dishwashers.
Does 529 FLORIDA AVE #102 have units with air conditioning?
No, 529 FLORIDA AVE #102 does not have units with air conditioning.

