516 Dakota Drive - 1.
516 Dakota Drive - 1
Last updated June 10 2020 at 5:10 PM

516 Dakota Drive - 1

516 Dakota Dr · No Longer Available
Location

516 Dakota Dr, Herndon, VA 20170

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Bright 3 level townhouse with 1 car garage. 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms. All 3 levels above ground. Master bathroom with tub and shower. Master bedroom has cathedral ceiling & stairs leading to the loft with skylight. Enjoy your private patio, a fenced in backyard and your custom deck off the kitchen.
Convenient to shopping, restaurants. Only minutes away from Dulles Toll Road, airport and Reston Town Center. Pets case by case.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cIZc93HbGTg

Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.

Keller Williams Capital Properties - Fairfax
Andreas Leindecker 571 685 9831
4031 University Dr #500, Fairfax, VA 22030
Office: (703) 964-1290
Each office is independently owned and operated.

Globe Trotter Properties
Rebecca Ripley, Broker
3033 Wilson Blvd. Ste. 770 / Arlington VA 22201
Office: (703)-495-3082

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

