516 Dakota Drive - 1.

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Bright 3 level townhouse with 1 car garage. 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms. All 3 levels above ground. Master bathroom with tub and shower. Master bedroom has cathedral ceiling & stairs leading to the loft with skylight. Enjoy your private patio, a fenced in backyard and your custom deck off the kitchen.

Convenient to shopping, restaurants. Only minutes away from Dulles Toll Road, airport and Reston Town Center. Pets case by case.

Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.



Keller Williams Capital Properties - Fairfax

Andreas Leindecker 571 685 9831

4031 University Dr #500, Fairfax, VA 22030

Office: (703) 964-1290

Each office is independently owned and operated.



Globe Trotter Properties

Rebecca Ripley, Broker

3033 Wilson Blvd. Ste. 770 / Arlington VA 22201

Office: (703)-495-3082