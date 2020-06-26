All apartments in Herndon
Find more places like 485 VIRGINIA AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Herndon, VA
/
485 VIRGINIA AVENUE
Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:46 PM

485 VIRGINIA AVENUE

485 Virginia Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Herndon
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

485 Virginia Avenue, Herndon, VA 20170

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Well-Maintained End Unit Townhouse in Waterford Park Community. Spacious living/dining room combo opens up to a large deck with beautiful views; Eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances; Master bedroom with vaulted ceiling and ceiling fan; Specious rec-room/family room in the basement walks out to a lovely backyard. One reserve parking space, one-car garage and driveway; Close to shops and restaurants, Minutes from Dulles Toll Road, airport, and Reston Town Center.No sub leasing, No pet, Tenant must purchase renter insurance; Minor lawn care required. $55 per adult for background check.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 485 VIRGINIA AVENUE have any available units?
485 VIRGINIA AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Herndon, VA.
What amenities does 485 VIRGINIA AVENUE have?
Some of 485 VIRGINIA AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 485 VIRGINIA AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
485 VIRGINIA AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 485 VIRGINIA AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 485 VIRGINIA AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Herndon.
Does 485 VIRGINIA AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 485 VIRGINIA AVENUE offers parking.
Does 485 VIRGINIA AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 485 VIRGINIA AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 485 VIRGINIA AVENUE have a pool?
No, 485 VIRGINIA AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 485 VIRGINIA AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 485 VIRGINIA AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 485 VIRGINIA AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 485 VIRGINIA AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 485 VIRGINIA AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 485 VIRGINIA AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trevors Run Apartments
2411 Little Current Dr
Herndon, VA 20171
Dulles Greene
2150 Astoria Cir
Herndon, VA 20170
The Point at Ridgeline
13280 Woodland Park Road
Herndon, VA 20171
Berkdale Apartments
661 Dulles Park Ct
Herndon, VA 20170
Stuart Woods Apartments
140 Laurel Way
Herndon, VA 20170
The Ashton at Dulles Corner
13958 Mansarde Ave
Herndon, VA 20171
Dulles Glen
1265 Elden St
Herndon, VA 20170
The Point at Monroe Place
2300 Woodland Crossing Dr
Herndon, VA 20171

Similar Pages

Herndon 1 BedroomsHerndon 2 Bedrooms
Herndon Apartments with ParkingHerndon Dog Friendly Apartments
Herndon Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
Reston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VALeesburg, VATysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VA
Fair Oaks, VAChillum, MDAnnandale, VAMcNair, VASpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VAWoodbridge, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia