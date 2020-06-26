485 VIRGINIA AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Well-Maintained End Unit Townhouse in Waterford Park Community. Spacious living/dining room combo opens up to a large deck with beautiful views; Eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances; Master bedroom with vaulted ceiling and ceiling fan; Specious rec-room/family room in the basement walks out to a lovely backyard. One reserve parking space, one-car garage and driveway; Close to shops and restaurants, Minutes from Dulles Toll Road, airport, and Reston Town Center.No sub leasing, No pet, Tenant must purchase renter insurance; Minor lawn care required. $55 per adult for background check.