43 SILVERWAY DRIVE

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking

Stanley Martin two level 3 BR/ 2.5 BA townhouse condo in Herndon! Over 2400 square feet of luxury living space on upper two floors (no one above you!) PLUS a rooftop deck! Walking distance to the future Herndon Silver Line metro! Large, open concept floor plan on main level includes a Gourmet kitchen with center island, granite counters, stainless appliances and loads of cabinet space! Large Great Room has access to large deck! Open dining area! Upper level has a large Master bedroom with HUGE walk-in closet and full private bath! There are also two additional bedrooms and hall bath! Enjoy summer evenings entertaining friends or just relaxing on the rooftop deck with views of Reston Town Center! Minutes to shopping, dining and entertainment in Herndon and Reston! Steps to the W&OD Trail! Haley Smith Park is right across the street with multiple sports fields, basketball court and picnic areas! Be the first to experience the good life in this gorgeous new home!!