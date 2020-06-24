All apartments in Herndon
Last updated January 18 2020 at 12:57 AM

43 SILVERWAY DRIVE

43 Silverway Dr · No Longer Available
Location

43 Silverway Dr, Herndon, VA 20170

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
Stanley Martin two level 3 BR/ 2.5 BA townhouse condo in Herndon! Over 2400 square feet of luxury living space on upper two floors (no one above you!) PLUS a rooftop deck! Walking distance to the future Herndon Silver Line metro! Large, open concept floor plan on main level includes a Gourmet kitchen with center island, granite counters, stainless appliances and loads of cabinet space! Large Great Room has access to large deck! Open dining area! Upper level has a large Master bedroom with HUGE walk-in closet and full private bath! There are also two additional bedrooms and hall bath! Enjoy summer evenings entertaining friends or just relaxing on the rooftop deck with views of Reston Town Center! Minutes to shopping, dining and entertainment in Herndon and Reston! Steps to the W&OD Trail! Haley Smith Park is right across the street with multiple sports fields, basketball court and picnic areas! Be the first to experience the good life in this gorgeous new home!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43 SILVERWAY DRIVE have any available units?
43 SILVERWAY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Herndon, VA.
What amenities does 43 SILVERWAY DRIVE have?
Some of 43 SILVERWAY DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43 SILVERWAY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
43 SILVERWAY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43 SILVERWAY DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 43 SILVERWAY DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Herndon.
Does 43 SILVERWAY DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 43 SILVERWAY DRIVE offers parking.
Does 43 SILVERWAY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 43 SILVERWAY DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 43 SILVERWAY DRIVE have a pool?
No, 43 SILVERWAY DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 43 SILVERWAY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 43 SILVERWAY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 43 SILVERWAY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 43 SILVERWAY DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 43 SILVERWAY DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 43 SILVERWAY DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
