All apartments in Herndon
Find more places like 1317 GRANT ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Herndon, VA
/
1317 GRANT ST
Last updated July 30 2019 at 11:12 PM

1317 GRANT ST

1317 Grant Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Herndon
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1317 Grant Street, Herndon, VA 20170

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Imagine yourself living in a stunning 4 BDR, 3.5BA Single Family Home on a spacious lot with a long extended driveway that positions your home perfectly from the main street. This spacious home offers Formal Living Room and Dining Room perfect for your entertainment dinner parties. There is also an open combined Kitchen/Family Room space that is perfect for every day casual comfort. Walking into the kitchen alone will wow you with tastefully updated cabinetry w/ Customized Shelf Organization, Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel appliances and so much more. Relax on your large rear deck and marvel at the beautifully landscaped yard w/full irrigation. Upstairs are 4 spacious bedroom including Master BDR w/ ensuite & walk in closet. You won't want to miss the Finished Walk Out Basement with Full Bathroom or the other amazing features. Give us a call today and call this beauty home! Lawn Maintenance Included in List Price!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1317 GRANT ST have any available units?
1317 GRANT ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Herndon, VA.
What amenities does 1317 GRANT ST have?
Some of 1317 GRANT ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1317 GRANT ST currently offering any rent specials?
1317 GRANT ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1317 GRANT ST pet-friendly?
No, 1317 GRANT ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Herndon.
Does 1317 GRANT ST offer parking?
Yes, 1317 GRANT ST offers parking.
Does 1317 GRANT ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1317 GRANT ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1317 GRANT ST have a pool?
No, 1317 GRANT ST does not have a pool.
Does 1317 GRANT ST have accessible units?
No, 1317 GRANT ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1317 GRANT ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1317 GRANT ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 1317 GRANT ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 1317 GRANT ST does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trevors Run Apartments
2411 Little Current Dr
Herndon, VA 20171
The Point at Ridgeline
13280 Woodland Park Road
Herndon, VA 20171
Stuart Woods Apartments
140 Laurel Way
Herndon, VA 20170
The Ashton at Dulles Corner
13958 Mansarde Ave
Herndon, VA 20171
Dulles Glen
1265 Elden St
Herndon, VA 20170
The Point at Herndon
13161 Fox Hunt Ln
Herndon, VA 20171
Station on Silver
2340 Carta Way
Herndon, VA 20171
The Townes at Herndon Center
508 Pride Ave
Herndon, VA 20170

Similar Pages

Herndon 1 Bedroom ApartmentsHerndon 2 Bedroom Apartments
Herndon Apartments with ParkingHerndon Dog Friendly Apartments
Herndon Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
Reston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VALeesburg, VATysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VA
Fair Oaks, VAAnnandale, VASpringfield, VAMcNair, VAChillum, MDSterling, VALake Ridge, VALangley Park, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia