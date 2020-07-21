1317 GRANT ST

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Imagine yourself living in a stunning 4 BDR, 3.5BA Single Family Home on a spacious lot with a long extended driveway that positions your home perfectly from the main street. This spacious home offers Formal Living Room and Dining Room perfect for your entertainment dinner parties. There is also an open combined Kitchen/Family Room space that is perfect for every day casual comfort. Walking into the kitchen alone will wow you with tastefully updated cabinetry w/ Customized Shelf Organization, Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel appliances and so much more. Relax on your large rear deck and marvel at the beautifully landscaped yard w/full irrigation. Upstairs are 4 spacious bedroom including Master BDR w/ ensuite & walk in closet. You won't want to miss the Finished Walk Out Basement with Full Bathroom or the other amazing features. Give us a call today and call this beauty home! Lawn Maintenance Included in List Price!