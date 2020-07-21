Amenities
1316 Bayshire Lane Available 06/01/19 Updated 3br/2ba home with garage and fenced backyard. - Updated 3br/2ba with fenced in backyard. Newer appliances, ceramic tiles and kitchen cabinets! Fenced rear yard with deck and shed.
Available on or about 06/01/19. Pets case by case - max 1 pet less than 25lbs with $400 pet
fee. 1 month security deposit. $45 per adult app fee - all adults must apply and be on lease.
Pictures from before current tenant.
Listed by:
Liezel Dsouza
Licensed Virginia
Soldsense Realty LLC, Vienna VA 22182
703 229-1322
(RLNE4814746)