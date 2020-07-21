All apartments in Herndon
Find more places like 1316 Bayshire Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Herndon, VA
/
1316 Bayshire Lane
Last updated April 24 2019 at 10:05 AM

1316 Bayshire Lane

1316 Bayshire Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Herndon
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1316 Bayshire Lane, Herndon, VA 20170

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1316 Bayshire Lane Available 06/01/19 Updated 3br/2ba home with garage and fenced backyard. - Updated 3br/2ba with fenced in backyard. Newer appliances, ceramic tiles and kitchen cabinets! Fenced rear yard with deck and shed.

Available on or about 06/01/19. Pets case by case - max 1 pet less than 25lbs with $400 pet
fee. 1 month security deposit. $45 per adult app fee - all adults must apply and be on lease.

Pictures from before current tenant.

Listed by:
Liezel Dsouza
Licensed Virginia

Soldsense Realty LLC, Vienna VA 22182
703 229-1322

(RLNE4814746)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1316 Bayshire Lane have any available units?
1316 Bayshire Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Herndon, VA.
What amenities does 1316 Bayshire Lane have?
Some of 1316 Bayshire Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1316 Bayshire Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1316 Bayshire Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1316 Bayshire Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1316 Bayshire Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1316 Bayshire Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1316 Bayshire Lane offers parking.
Does 1316 Bayshire Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1316 Bayshire Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1316 Bayshire Lane have a pool?
No, 1316 Bayshire Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1316 Bayshire Lane have accessible units?
No, 1316 Bayshire Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1316 Bayshire Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1316 Bayshire Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1316 Bayshire Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1316 Bayshire Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trevors Run Apartments
2411 Little Current Dr
Herndon, VA 20171
Camden Dulles Station
2320 Dulles Station Blvd
Herndon, VA 20171
Berkdale Apartments
661 Dulles Park Ct
Herndon, VA 20170
Discovery Square
13720 Atlantis St
Herndon, VA 20171
Dulles Glen
1265 Elden St
Herndon, VA 20170
The Point at Herndon
13161 Fox Hunt Ln
Herndon, VA 20171
The Mark at Dulles Station
2323 Dulles Station Boulevard
Herndon, VA 20171
The Townes at Herndon Center
508 Pride Ave
Herndon, VA 20170

Similar Pages

Herndon 1 Bedroom ApartmentsHerndon 2 Bedroom Apartments
Herndon Apartments with ParkingHerndon Dog Friendly Apartments
Herndon Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
Reston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VALeesburg, VATysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VA
Fair Oaks, VAAnnandale, VASpringfield, VAMcNair, VAChillum, MDSterling, VALake Ridge, VALangley Park, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia