Beautiful Fenced in End Unit made for comfort and entertaining. A freshly painted and spacious deck off the kitchen, large backyard, two bay windows with bump-outs adding light and space. Fresh Paint 2019. New Roof 2014. New HVAC 2019. New Water Heater 2017. Some new Windows 2019. Kitchenette in basement. Great location for all Herndon has to offer.