1052 JEFF RYAN DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Nice three level colonial with one car garage and fireplace near future metro stop with quick access to toll road and Dulles Airport! Large treed corner lot, eating space in kitchen, shelves in kitchen, decks off kitchen, greenhouse window, fireplace with heatilator in family room, custom bookcases and storage around fireplace, hardwood foyer, attic exhaust fan, crown molding & chair rail in dining room, and mirrored closet doors in master bedroom. Applicant(s) must meet minimum financial requirements and is responsible for complying with all HOA Rules and Regulations. HOA dues paid by owners. A 24 month lease term is preferred, but may consider lesser lease terms on a case-by case basis. Pets allowed on a case-by-case basis and pet deposit and rent depends upon specific pet. Washer/Dryer are "as is."