Home
/
Herndon, VA
/
1052 JEFF RYAN DRIVE
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

1052 JEFF RYAN DRIVE

1052 Jeff Ryan Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1052 Jeff Ryan Drive, Herndon, VA 20170

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Nice three level colonial with one car garage and fireplace near future metro stop with quick access to toll road and Dulles Airport! Large treed corner lot, eating space in kitchen, shelves in kitchen, decks off kitchen, greenhouse window, fireplace with heatilator in family room, custom bookcases and storage around fireplace, hardwood foyer, attic exhaust fan, crown molding & chair rail in dining room, and mirrored closet doors in master bedroom. Applicant(s) must meet minimum financial requirements and is responsible for complying with all HOA Rules and Regulations. HOA dues paid by owners. A 24 month lease term is preferred, but may consider lesser lease terms on a case-by case basis. Pets allowed on a case-by-case basis and pet deposit and rent depends upon specific pet. Washer/Dryer are "as is."

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

