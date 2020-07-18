All apartments in Henrico County
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:02 AM

9304 Coleson Road

9304 Coleson Road · (804) 402-2581
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

9304 Coleson Road, Henrico County, VA 23060

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,575

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1188 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Wow! Can't believe the owner renovated this home with tons of upgrades for a rental home. Home features 3 bedrooms 2 baths and Stunning renovations from top to bottom. Home has a new roof, new vinyl siding & windows, new rear deck, both baths have been updated. New kitchen cabinetry with new granite counter tops, & Stainless appliance package. Home has a new hot water heater and New high efficiency heat pump. New hardwood flooring in the family room, & new carpet in the bedrooms. Home is conveniently located in the Broad Meadows subdivision in the west end. New privacy fence to be installed next week. Home also has a new washer & dryer. Lots of amenities. A must see! Agent has ownership interest in this home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9304 Coleson Road have any available units?
9304 Coleson Road has a unit available for $1,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9304 Coleson Road have?
Some of 9304 Coleson Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9304 Coleson Road currently offering any rent specials?
9304 Coleson Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9304 Coleson Road pet-friendly?
No, 9304 Coleson Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Henrico County.
Does 9304 Coleson Road offer parking?
Yes, 9304 Coleson Road offers parking.
Does 9304 Coleson Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9304 Coleson Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9304 Coleson Road have a pool?
No, 9304 Coleson Road does not have a pool.
Does 9304 Coleson Road have accessible units?
No, 9304 Coleson Road does not have accessible units.
Does 9304 Coleson Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9304 Coleson Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 9304 Coleson Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 9304 Coleson Road does not have units with air conditioning.
