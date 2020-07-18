9304 Coleson Road

Amenities

Wow! Can't believe the owner renovated this home with tons of upgrades for a rental home. Home features 3 bedrooms 2 baths and Stunning renovations from top to bottom. Home has a new roof, new vinyl siding & windows, new rear deck, both baths have been updated. New kitchen cabinetry with new granite counter tops, & Stainless appliance package. Home has a new hot water heater and New high efficiency heat pump. New hardwood flooring in the family room, & new carpet in the bedrooms. Home is conveniently located in the Broad Meadows subdivision in the west end. New privacy fence to be installed next week. Home also has a new washer & dryer. Lots of amenities. A must see! Agent has ownership interest in this home.