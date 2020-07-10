All apartments in Henrico County
Find more places like 910 Pine Ridge Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Henrico County, VA
/
910 Pine Ridge Rd
Last updated July 8 2020 at 12:13 AM

910 Pine Ridge Rd

910 Pine Ridge Road · (866) 677-6937
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

910 Pine Ridge Road, Henrico County, VA 23226

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Super charming all brick, slate roof Colonial located between Monument and Patterson ave just blocks from St Marys Hospital. Walk to Patterson/Libbie area including Westwood Pharmacy, The Grille, Superstars Pizza. Updated home includes kithcen w granite tops, stainless appliances, custom cabinetry. Updated full bath, hardwoods throughout, fenced back yard, new windows throughout. Spacious family room, formal dining room, and cozy florida room. Upstairs has three bedrooms all with single door closets. Detached shed, pull down attic, gorgeou level landscaped lot. Great home, great condition, great location!! Washer and dryer there too!! Move right in

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 910 Pine Ridge Rd have any available units?
910 Pine Ridge Rd has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 910 Pine Ridge Rd have?
Some of 910 Pine Ridge Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 910 Pine Ridge Rd currently offering any rent specials?
910 Pine Ridge Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 910 Pine Ridge Rd pet-friendly?
No, 910 Pine Ridge Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Henrico County.
Does 910 Pine Ridge Rd offer parking?
Yes, 910 Pine Ridge Rd offers parking.
Does 910 Pine Ridge Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 910 Pine Ridge Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 910 Pine Ridge Rd have a pool?
No, 910 Pine Ridge Rd does not have a pool.
Does 910 Pine Ridge Rd have accessible units?
No, 910 Pine Ridge Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 910 Pine Ridge Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 910 Pine Ridge Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 910 Pine Ridge Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 910 Pine Ridge Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 910 Pine Ridge Rd?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Wilde Lake
2900 Bywater Dr
Short Pump, VA 23233
Copper Mill Apartments
3400 Coppermill Trce
Richmond, VA 23294
Broadmoor Apartment Homes
9475 W Broad St
Henrico County, VA 23294
The Trails at Short Pump
3900 Acadia Ln
Short Pump, VA 23233
Innslake Place
4245 Innslake Dr
Innsbrook, VA 23060
The Meadows Apartments
1300 Meadowfield Ln
Glen Allen, VA 23060
Gerwyn Manor
5194 Gerwyn Cir
Sandston, VA 23150
The Villages at West Laurel
5541 Olde West Ct
Laurel, VA 23228

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Richmond, VANewport News, VAFredericksburg, VAPetersburg, VASuffolk, VAChester, VAWilliamsburg, VAShort Pump, VAColonial Heights, VAHopewell, VAGlen Allen, VAMechanicsville, VA
Laurel, VABon Air, VAManchester, VAMeadowbrook, VAAshland, VABrandermill, VATuckahoe, VAWyndham, VARockwood, VAInnsbrook, VADumbarton, VALakeside, VA
Sandston, VAEast Highland Park, VABellwood, VAPrince George, VASpotsylvania Courthouse, VAKing George, VAColonial Beach, VAFalmouth, VALake of the Woods, VADahlgren, VALake Monticello, VAStafford Courthouse, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of RichmondCollege of William and Mary
Christopher Newport UniversityJ Sargeant Reynolds Community College
University of Mary Washington
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity