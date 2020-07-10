910 Pine Ridge Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Super charming all brick, slate roof Colonial located between Monument and Patterson ave just blocks from St Marys Hospital. Walk to Patterson/Libbie area including Westwood Pharmacy, The Grille, Superstars Pizza. Updated home includes kithcen w granite tops, stainless appliances, custom cabinetry. Updated full bath, hardwoods throughout, fenced back yard, new windows throughout. Spacious family room, formal dining room, and cozy florida room. Upstairs has three bedrooms all with single door closets. Detached shed, pull down attic, gorgeou level landscaped lot. Great home, great condition, great location!! Washer and dryer there too!! Move right in