All apartments in Henrico County
Find more places like 437 Kingscote Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Henrico County, VA
/
437 Kingscote Ln
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

437 Kingscote Ln

437 Kingscote Lane · (804) 203-0484
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

437 Kingscote Lane, Henrico County, VA 23059

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 7

$1,800

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
A gorgeous Townhome located in the coveted Glen Allen area of Hunton Park. This over 2500 square foot townhome features 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, has a spacious, bright, plan in a quiet and peaceful area. The gourmet kitchen has lots of room to cook, solid surface counters, stainless steel appliances and great cabinet space. Enjoy the Florida room and office towards the back of the home. It has a large master bedroom with bath and walk in closet, huge basement with fireplace, deck, and much, much more. Close to shopping and restaurants and much, much more. Non-smoking only.

Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program: Residents breathe easy with smart amenities like air filters conveniently delivered to their doorstep. Compared to other similar properties, our tenants experience an average annual savings of $280 dollars in utility and maintenance expenses, before other benefits.

Due to circumstances related to COVID 19 we currently have limited office staffing. Instead of calling, please go to our website to get information about showing availability and home information.

PMI Richmond
4860 Cox Rd Suite 200, Glen Allen, VA 23060, USA
Tel: (804) 203-0484

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 437 Kingscote Ln have any available units?
437 Kingscote Ln has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 437 Kingscote Ln have?
Some of 437 Kingscote Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 437 Kingscote Ln currently offering any rent specials?
437 Kingscote Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 437 Kingscote Ln pet-friendly?
No, 437 Kingscote Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Henrico County.
Does 437 Kingscote Ln offer parking?
No, 437 Kingscote Ln does not offer parking.
Does 437 Kingscote Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 437 Kingscote Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 437 Kingscote Ln have a pool?
No, 437 Kingscote Ln does not have a pool.
Does 437 Kingscote Ln have accessible units?
No, 437 Kingscote Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 437 Kingscote Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 437 Kingscote Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 437 Kingscote Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 437 Kingscote Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 437 Kingscote Ln?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Penstock Quarter Apartments
5001 Libbie Mill East Boulevard
Richmond, VA 23230
Broadmoor Apartment Homes
9475 W Broad St
Henrico County, VA 23294
The Trails at Short Pump
3900 Acadia Ln
Short Pump, VA 23233
The Shannon Townhomes
628 Windomere Ave
Richmond, VA 23227
The Estates at Horsepen
1 Drayson Way
Richmond, VA 23226
Avia
5200 Avia Way
Richmond, VA 23233
Colonial Village at Hampton Glen
4118 Whitford Cir
Glen Allen, VA 23060
Laurel Pines
4123 E Wood Harbor Ct
Richmond, VA 23231

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Richmond, VANewport News, VAFredericksburg, VAPetersburg, VASuffolk, VAChester, VAWilliamsburg, VAShort Pump, VAColonial Heights, VAHopewell, VAGlen Allen, VAMechanicsville, VA
Laurel, VABon Air, VAManchester, VAMeadowbrook, VAAshland, VABrandermill, VATuckahoe, VAWyndham, VARockwood, VAInnsbrook, VADumbarton, VALakeside, VA
Sandston, VAEast Highland Park, VABellwood, VAPrince George, VASpotsylvania Courthouse, VAKing George, VAColonial Beach, VAFalmouth, VALake of the Woods, VADahlgren, VALake Monticello, VAStafford Courthouse, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of RichmondCollege of William and Mary
Christopher Newport UniversityJ Sargeant Reynolds Community College
University of Mary Washington
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity