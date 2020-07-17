437 Kingscote Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities

A gorgeous Townhome located in the coveted Glen Allen area of Hunton Park. This over 2500 square foot townhome features 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, has a spacious, bright, plan in a quiet and peaceful area. The gourmet kitchen has lots of room to cook, solid surface counters, stainless steel appliances and great cabinet space. Enjoy the Florida room and office towards the back of the home. It has a large master bedroom with bath and walk in closet, huge basement with fireplace, deck, and much, much more. Close to shopping and restaurants and much, much more. Non-smoking only.



Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program: Residents breathe easy with smart amenities like air filters conveniently delivered to their doorstep. Compared to other similar properties, our tenants experience an average annual savings of $280 dollars in utility and maintenance expenses, before other benefits.



Due to circumstances related to COVID 19 we currently have limited office staffing. Instead of calling, please go to our website to get information about showing availability and home information.



