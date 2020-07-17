8947 Ringview Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground garage

Gorgeous 3 Bedroom Townhome in Mechanicsville's Cool Spring West Available July 1st! - Beautiful townhome with three bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms in the quiet community of Cool Spring West, ready July 1st! Convenient location off of 301 with easy access to 295, 95 and Route 1, less than 15 minutes to downtown Richmond, Innsbrook or Short Pump and short distance to many retail and restaurant options in Rutland.



Pull in the driveway to enter from the first floor or attached one car garage. Spacious, open floor plan with all the natural light, large living room with gas fireplace. Wonderful eat-in kitchen complete with granite countertops, island, breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, cabinet space and more. Access to the rear yard offers a concrete patio making it an ideal place to relax and unwind or host and entertain with family and friends.



Upstairs offers a Master Suite with walk-in closet and full en suite bathroom with tiled floors and double vanity. Two additional bedrooms with ample closet space down the hallway that share a full hallway bathroom. Second floor laundry area includes washer and dryer to convey.



Owner paid HOA dues cover yard maintenance of the property and common areas, garbage pickup, exterior maintenance and provide multiple playgrounds, pedestrian walking paths.



DO NOT miss this one, it will not last long, schedule a time to view it TODAY!



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 90 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.



Non-refundable $50 application fee for all applicants 18 or older to apply and $195 lease administration fee due at lease signing. Pets considered on a case by case basis, subject to $25 per pet, per month. All utilities are the responsibility of the tenant to set-up before move-in date. Professionally managed and offered by Real Property Management - Richmond Metro: Agent Alex Melara.



Real Property Management - Richmond Metro adheres to all fair housing laws and regulations.



(RLNE5866111)