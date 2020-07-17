All apartments in Hanover County
8947 Ringview Drive
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

8947 Ringview Drive

8947 Ringview Dr · (804) 342-5800
Location

8947 Ringview Dr, Hanover County, VA 23116

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8947 Ringview Drive · Avail. now

$2,060

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1562 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
garage
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom Townhome in Mechanicsville's Cool Spring West Available July 1st! - Beautiful townhome with three bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms in the quiet community of Cool Spring West, ready July 1st! Convenient location off of 301 with easy access to 295, 95 and Route 1, less than 15 minutes to downtown Richmond, Innsbrook or Short Pump and short distance to many retail and restaurant options in Rutland.

Pull in the driveway to enter from the first floor or attached one car garage. Spacious, open floor plan with all the natural light, large living room with gas fireplace. Wonderful eat-in kitchen complete with granite countertops, island, breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, cabinet space and more. Access to the rear yard offers a concrete patio making it an ideal place to relax and unwind or host and entertain with family and friends.

Upstairs offers a Master Suite with walk-in closet and full en suite bathroom with tiled floors and double vanity. Two additional bedrooms with ample closet space down the hallway that share a full hallway bathroom. Second floor laundry area includes washer and dryer to convey.

Owner paid HOA dues cover yard maintenance of the property and common areas, garbage pickup, exterior maintenance and provide multiple playgrounds, pedestrian walking paths.

DO NOT miss this one, it will not last long, schedule a time to view it TODAY!

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 90 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.

Non-refundable $50 application fee for all applicants 18 or older to apply and $195 lease administration fee due at lease signing. Pets considered on a case by case basis, subject to $25 per pet, per month. All utilities are the responsibility of the tenant to set-up before move-in date. Professionally managed and offered by Real Property Management - Richmond Metro: Agent Alex Melara.

Real Property Management - Richmond Metro adheres to all fair housing laws and regulations.

(RLNE5866111)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8947 Ringview Drive have any available units?
8947 Ringview Drive has a unit available for $2,060 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8947 Ringview Drive have?
Some of 8947 Ringview Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8947 Ringview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8947 Ringview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8947 Ringview Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8947 Ringview Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8947 Ringview Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8947 Ringview Drive offers parking.
Does 8947 Ringview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8947 Ringview Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8947 Ringview Drive have a pool?
No, 8947 Ringview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8947 Ringview Drive have accessible units?
No, 8947 Ringview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8947 Ringview Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8947 Ringview Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8947 Ringview Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8947 Ringview Drive has units with air conditioning.
