All apartments in Mechanicsville
Find more places like Hanover Crossing Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mechanicsville, VA
/
Hanover Crossing Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:51 AM

Hanover Crossing Apartments

Open Now until 5pm
9258 Hanover Crossing Dr · (804) 704-8518
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Mechanicsville
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9258 Hanover Crossing Dr, Mechanicsville, VA 23116

Price and availability

VERIFIED 9 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 9268-F · Avail. Aug 23

$1,224

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 990 sqft

Unit 9280-F · Avail. now

$1,234

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 990 sqft

Unit 9272-F · Avail. Aug 19

$1,234

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 990 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hanover Crossing Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
bathtub
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
car wash area
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
online portal
package receiving
sauna
tennis court
volleyball court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cc payments
dog park
e-payments
internet access
Take a Virtual Tour. Newly Remodeled Apartments!

At Hanover Crossing Apartments in Mechanicsville, VA, we offer well-designed two-bedroom apartments in a wooded, park-like setting. Located in an established neighborhood, just outside of Richmond in Hanover County off Route 301, Hanover Crossing Apartments are perfect for those looking for a strong sense of community where neighbors become friends.

Hanover Crossing Apartments feature newly upgraded apartments with beautiful, modern interior finishes as well as an amenity package that will make you popular with your friends and family. Come discover Hanover Crossing for yourself and you’ll find a charming village atmosphere that you won’t be able to resist!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $30 per applicant
Deposit: $400
Move-in Fees: $75 amenity fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: breed restrictions
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Hanover Crossing Apartments have any available units?
Hanover Crossing Apartments has 7 units available starting at $1,219 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Hanover Crossing Apartments have?
Some of Hanover Crossing Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hanover Crossing Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Hanover Crossing Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Hanover Crossing Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Hanover Crossing Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Hanover Crossing Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Hanover Crossing Apartments offers parking.
Does Hanover Crossing Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Hanover Crossing Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Hanover Crossing Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Hanover Crossing Apartments has a pool.
Does Hanover Crossing Apartments have accessible units?
No, Hanover Crossing Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Hanover Crossing Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Hanover Crossing Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Hanover Crossing Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Hanover Crossing Apartments has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Hanover Crossing Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Mechanicsville 2 BedroomsMechanicsville Apartments with Balcony
Mechanicsville Dog Friendly ApartmentsMechanicsville Pet Friendly Places
Mechanicsville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Richmond, VAFredericksburg, VAPetersburg, VAChester, VAWilliamsburg, VAShort Pump, VAColonial Heights, VAHopewell, VATuckahoe, VAGlen Allen, VALaurel, VA
Bon Air, VAMeadowbrook, VABrandermill, VAManchester, VADumbarton, VAInnsbrook, VASandston, VAAshland, VABellwood, VAStafford Courthouse, VA
Falmouth, VASpotsylvania Courthouse, VAPrince George, VAWoodlake, VALake of the Woods, VAEast Highland Park, VAMontrose, VALakeside, VAWyndham, VAHighland Springs, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of RichmondCollege of William and Mary
J Sargeant Reynolds Community CollegeUniversity of Mary Washington
Virginia Commonwealth University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity