12601 W Patrick Henry Rd

This well-appointed and spacious home offers peaceful country living with easy access to town and I-95. The wooded 5.7 acre lot offers privacy from neighbors and places for children to explore. The home's open floor plan includes two formal rooms. Enjoy cooking in the sprawling, upgraded kitchen with granite countertops, a custom travertine tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances including a double oven. Then eat in the sunny breakfast nook, complete with skylights and bay window. You will find ample pantry space in the kitchen and adjoining mudroom. The 20x16 foot family room with wood-burning fireplace will help you unwind. The master suite has two walk-in closets, en-suite bath, and private sitting room or office. The three other bedrooms have ample closet space. An unfinished 3rd floor gives abundant storage space. The well saves you money by avoiding a water bill.

