Hanover County, VA
12601 W Patrick Henry Rd
Last updated July 1 2020 at 1:01 AM

12601 W Patrick Henry Rd

12601 West Patrick Henry Road · (804) 203-0484
Location

12601 West Patrick Henry Road, Hanover County, VA 23005

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,495

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 3224 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
oven
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This well-appointed and spacious home offers peaceful country living with easy access to town and I-95. The wooded 5.7 acre lot offers privacy from neighbors and places for children to explore. The home's open floor plan includes two formal rooms. Enjoy cooking in the sprawling, upgraded kitchen with granite countertops, a custom travertine tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances including a double oven. Then eat in the sunny breakfast nook, complete with skylights and bay window. You will find ample pantry space in the kitchen and adjoining mudroom. The 20x16 foot family room with wood-burning fireplace will help you unwind. The master suite has two walk-in closets, en-suite bath, and private sitting room or office. The three other bedrooms have ample closet space. An unfinished 3rd floor gives abundant storage space. The well saves you money by avoiding a water bill.
Non-smoking only and available for viewings Now! Please go to PMIRichmond.com to schedule a viewing.

Due to circumstances related to COVID 19 we currently have limited office staffing. Instead of calling, please go to our website to get information about showing availability and home information.

PMI Richmond
4860 Cox Rd Suite 200, Glen Allen, VA 23060, USA
Tel: (804) 203-0484

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12601 W Patrick Henry Rd have any available units?
12601 W Patrick Henry Rd has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12601 W Patrick Henry Rd have?
Some of 12601 W Patrick Henry Rd's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12601 W Patrick Henry Rd currently offering any rent specials?
12601 W Patrick Henry Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12601 W Patrick Henry Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 12601 W Patrick Henry Rd is pet friendly.
Does 12601 W Patrick Henry Rd offer parking?
No, 12601 W Patrick Henry Rd does not offer parking.
Does 12601 W Patrick Henry Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12601 W Patrick Henry Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12601 W Patrick Henry Rd have a pool?
No, 12601 W Patrick Henry Rd does not have a pool.
Does 12601 W Patrick Henry Rd have accessible units?
No, 12601 W Patrick Henry Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 12601 W Patrick Henry Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 12601 W Patrick Henry Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12601 W Patrick Henry Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 12601 W Patrick Henry Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
