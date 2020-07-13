LakeRidge Square

Lease Length: 6, 12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $300 - 1 months rent - based on credit
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $300 for one pet, $400 for two pets.
limit: 2
rent: $25.00/month or $40 for two pets
restrictions:
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.