Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:53 AM

LakeRidge Square

10267 Lakeridge Square Ct · (480) 842-5952
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10267 Lakeridge Square Ct, Ashland, VA 23005

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 10287-J · Avail. Sep 3

$1,225

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1074 sqft

Unit 10283-I · Avail. Aug 9

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 970 sqft

Unit 10283-H · Avail. now

$1,305

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 970 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from LakeRidge Square.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
dishwasher
furnished
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
accessible
parking
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
Take A Virtual Tour Today!

Comfortably surrounded by lush woodlands, LakeRidge Square apartments offers the feeling of a quiet, friendly neighborhood in the cozy town of Ashland, Virginia. The scenic landscapes and professional staff will make you feel welcomed the minute you set foot onto the community. All of our spacious, two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartments come standard with an in-unit washer and dryer and room to romp for your furry friend!

Less than a mile away from I-95 and I-295, an easy drive to Randolph-Macon College, Downtown Richmond and Short Pump, and a mere 5 minutes to entertainment and shopping you’ll find that LakeRidge Square’s convenient location is just what you have been looking for.

Come by and see LakeRidge Square Apartments today.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $300 - 1 months rent - based on credit
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $300 for one pet, $400 for two pets.
limit: 2
rent: $25.00/month or $40 for two pets
restrictions:
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does LakeRidge Square have any available units?
LakeRidge Square has 6 units available starting at $1,225 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does LakeRidge Square have?
Some of LakeRidge Square's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is LakeRidge Square currently offering any rent specials?
LakeRidge Square is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is LakeRidge Square pet-friendly?
Yes, LakeRidge Square is pet friendly.
Does LakeRidge Square offer parking?
Yes, LakeRidge Square offers parking.
Does LakeRidge Square have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, LakeRidge Square offers units with in unit laundry.
Does LakeRidge Square have a pool?
Yes, LakeRidge Square has a pool.
Does LakeRidge Square have accessible units?
Yes, LakeRidge Square has accessible units.
Does LakeRidge Square have units with dishwashers?
Yes, LakeRidge Square has units with dishwashers.
Does LakeRidge Square have units with air conditioning?
No, LakeRidge Square does not have units with air conditioning.
