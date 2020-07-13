Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets dishwasher furnished extra storage garbage disposal oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly playground pool bbq/grill internet access accessible parking 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments

Comfortably surrounded by lush woodlands, LakeRidge Square apartments offers the feeling of a quiet, friendly neighborhood in the cozy town of Ashland, Virginia. The scenic landscapes and professional staff will make you feel welcomed the minute you set foot onto the community. All of our spacious, two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartments come standard with an in-unit washer and dryer and room to romp for your furry friend!



Less than a mile away from I-95 and I-295, an easy drive to Randolph-Macon College, Downtown Richmond and Short Pump, and a mere 5 minutes to entertainment and shopping you’ll find that LakeRidge Square’s convenient location is just what you have been looking for.



Come by and see LakeRidge Square Apartments today.