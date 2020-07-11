Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven range refrigerator hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub cable included carpet microwave smoke-free units Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly 24hr maintenance basketball court bbq/grill dog park e-payments online portal playground

Welcome to Barrington Woods Apartments – your new home in Hampton, VA. Get ready to enrich your life and enjoy a truly comfortable lifestyle in one of our generously sized one, two, three or four-bedroom apartments.



Nestled right in the middle of the action, only minutes from Coliseum Central, our apartments in Downtown Hampton have everything you need and more. Our pet-friendly environment and overall welcoming vibe of our community make fitting in easy. Convenient stores like Walmart or Food Lion are just a short ride away, as are plenty of other shopping, dining, and entertainment destinations, including the Peninsula Town Center. Commuting to Hampton University, Langley Air Force Base or Thomas Nelson Community College is easy when you live right on the bus line, at 611 Michigan Drive, and have fast access to Lasalle Avenue and I-64. Not to mention how close we are to Newport News, Williamsburg, and Norfolk.



On our grounds, residents get to enjoy thoughtful amenities including a playground, dog park, picnic area, dedicated parking, and laundry facilities. The inside of our homes reflects the cozy feel of our community. Here you’ll find ample living spaces, linen cabinets, fully-equipped kitchens, full dining areas, and everything else you need for a comfortable life.



Barrington Woods is also a proud member of the Military RPP Program and ready to offer you a convenient off-base home. Find out more about our apartments in Hampton, VA and contact us today!