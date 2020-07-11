All apartments in Hampton
Find more places like Barrington Woods.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hampton, VA
/
Barrington Woods
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:25 AM

Barrington Woods

611 Michigan Dr · (757) 600-6317
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Hampton
See all
Downtown Hampton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

611 Michigan Dr, Hampton, VA 23669
Downtown Hampton

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 607-B · Avail. Aug 15

$795

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 609-D · Avail. Jul 31

$869

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 607-N · Avail. Jul 31

$875

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Barrington Woods.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
cable included
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
cable included
carpet
microwave
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
basketball court
bbq/grill
dog park
e-payments
online portal
playground
Welcome to Barrington Woods Apartments – your new home in Hampton, VA. Get ready to enrich your life and enjoy a truly comfortable lifestyle in one of our generously sized one, two, three or four-bedroom apartments.

Nestled right in the middle of the action, only minutes from Coliseum Central, our apartments in Downtown Hampton have everything you need and more. Our pet-friendly environment and overall welcoming vibe of our community make fitting in easy. Convenient stores like Walmart or Food Lion are just a short ride away, as are plenty of other shopping, dining, and entertainment destinations, including the Peninsula Town Center. Commuting to Hampton University, Langley Air Force Base or Thomas Nelson Community College is easy when you live right on the bus line, at 611 Michigan Drive, and have fast access to Lasalle Avenue and I-64. Not to mention how close we are to Newport News, Williamsburg, and Norfolk.

On our grounds, residents get to enjoy thoughtful amenities including a playground, dog park, picnic area, dedicated parking, and laundry facilities. The inside of our homes reflects the cozy feel of our community. Here you’ll find ample living spaces, linen cabinets, fully-equipped kitchens, full dining areas, and everything else you need for a comfortable life.

Barrington Woods is also a proud member of the Military RPP Program and ready to offer you a convenient off-base home. Find out more about our apartments in Hampton, VA and contact us today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Sewer, Trash, Water
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $300 one time fee
limit: 2
rent: $25 per month for first pet/$15 per month for second pet
restrictions: Max weight 100 lb each. Rottweilers, Pitbulls, Dobermans, Snakes, Reptiles.
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Barrington Woods have any available units?
Barrington Woods has 4 units available starting at $795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Hampton, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hampton Rent Report.
What amenities does Barrington Woods have?
Some of Barrington Woods's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Barrington Woods currently offering any rent specials?
Barrington Woods is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Barrington Woods pet-friendly?
Yes, Barrington Woods is pet friendly.
Does Barrington Woods offer parking?
Yes, Barrington Woods offers parking.
Does Barrington Woods have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Barrington Woods offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Barrington Woods have a pool?
No, Barrington Woods does not have a pool.
Does Barrington Woods have accessible units?
Yes, Barrington Woods has accessible units.
Does Barrington Woods have units with dishwashers?
No, Barrington Woods does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in Barrington Woods?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avalon Townhomes
2109 Newton Rd
Hampton, VA 23663
Noah Living at Pembroke Pines
1625 West Pembroke Avenue
Hampton, VA 23661
Axis Lofts
2581 McMenamin St
Hampton, VA 23666
The Chapman at Peninsula Town Center
670 Downey Green St
Hampton, VA 23666
Fox Hill
313 Silver Isles Blvd
Hampton, VA 23664
Trail Creek
2 Abbott Dr
Hampton, VA 23666
Buckroe Pointe
17 Ranalet Dr
Hampton, VA 23664
Axis PTC
1850 Merchant Ln
Hampton, VA 23666

Similar Pages

Hampton 1 BedroomsHampton 2 Bedrooms
Hampton Dog Friendly ApartmentsHampton Pet Friendly Places
Hampton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Virginia Beach, VANorfolk, VANewport News, VAChesapeake, VA
Portsmouth, VASuffolk, VAWilliamsburg, VA
Elizabeth City, NCPoquoson, VAFranklin, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Coliseum CentralHampton Roads CenterBuckroe Beach
Willow OaksFarmingtonWythe
Downtown HamptonPheobus

Apartments Near Colleges

Hampton UniversityThomas Nelson Community College
College of William and MaryChristopher Newport University
Eastern Virginia Medical School
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity