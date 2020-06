Amenities

hardwood floors parking recently renovated range

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Updated 3 Bed and 1 Bath - Perfect home for low maintenance tenant with yard maintenance included. Move in ready - New hardwood floors and fresh paint throughout the whole house with upgraded in the last couple of years, sewer / plumbing sys, electrical, roof, kitchen w/oak cabinets, countertops, gas stove. Close to shipyard and transportation/bus systems, five minutes to peninsula town center and more.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5847266)