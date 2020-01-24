249 AlbanyDrive

Amenities

pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

This home located in Benjamin's Landing could be yours!

-Features 4 Bedrooms & 2.5 Baths

-Formal Living & Dining Rooms

- Spacious Eat In Kitchen w/Movable Island

-The Family Room opens into the kitchen

-The master bedroom has a large walk-in closet as well as a spacious master bath

-2 Car Attached Garage



This home is also located near plenty of shops, LAFB, and the shipyard.



Sorry, no sec 8 or pets



*Tenant will responsible for gas, water, electric, and trash

**In order to qualify you must make 3x the rent amount as well as meet our other qualifications linked here https://www.shedoesitall.net/requirements



Rent $1950 Application $40 Security Deposit $1950