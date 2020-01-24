All apartments in Hampton
249 AlbanyDrive

249 Albany Dr
Location

249 Albany Dr, Hampton, VA 23666
Farmington

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
This home located in Benjamin's Landing could be yours!
-Features 4 Bedrooms & 2.5 Baths
-Formal Living & Dining Rooms
- Spacious Eat In Kitchen w/Movable Island
-The Family Room opens into the kitchen
-The master bedroom has a large walk-in closet as well as a spacious master bath
-2 Car Attached Garage

This home is also located near plenty of shops, LAFB, and the shipyard.

Sorry, no sec 8 or pets

*Tenant will responsible for gas, water, electric, and trash
**In order to qualify you must make 3x the rent amount as well as meet our other qualifications linked here https://www.shedoesitall.net/requirements

Rent $1950 Application $40 Security Deposit $1950

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 249 AlbanyDrive have any available units?
249 AlbanyDrive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hampton, VA.
How much is rent in Hampton, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hampton Rent Report.
Is 249 AlbanyDrive currently offering any rent specials?
249 AlbanyDrive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 249 AlbanyDrive pet-friendly?
Yes, 249 AlbanyDrive is pet friendly.
Does 249 AlbanyDrive offer parking?
Yes, 249 AlbanyDrive does offer parking.
Does 249 AlbanyDrive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 249 AlbanyDrive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 249 AlbanyDrive have a pool?
No, 249 AlbanyDrive does not have a pool.
Does 249 AlbanyDrive have accessible units?
No, 249 AlbanyDrive does not have accessible units.
Does 249 AlbanyDrive have units with dishwashers?
No, 249 AlbanyDrive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 249 AlbanyDrive have units with air conditioning?
No, 249 AlbanyDrive does not have units with air conditioning.
