Last updated April 4 2020 at 11:36 AM

213 Fountain Way

213 Fountain Way · (757) 395-4274
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

213 Fountain Way, Hampton, VA 23666
Coliseum Central

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 213 Fountain Way · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1544 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
e-payments
garage
guest parking
new construction
***2 MASTER SUITES 2bed 2.5 bath**garage**Perfect Location in H2O**** - New Construction in the heart of the Coliseum Central Business District!

Perfect location in the beautiful community of H20 Hampton
Beautiful "Tahoe" opens to first-floor foyer and stairwell to open second-floor layout! Laminate wood floors spread through the Living Room to the Kitchen & Dining area. The spacious and open layout is great for entertaining - Kitchen offers custom cabinets paired w/ GRANITE counters including bar top looking into Dining Area. Stainless Steel appliance package & pantry. Sliding glass doors lead to a deck. The third floor is home to both beds including Master w/ Tray Ceiling, Energy Efficient windows for natural lighting, Walk-in Closet and Ensuite Bath. Master Bath offers a modern look with double bowl vanity & walk-in shower with seat & floor to ceiling tile. 2nd bedroom also features an en-suite bath. Utility Closet w/ Washer & Dryer hookup.

Community Amenities include a Beautiful Clubhouse, Pool, Playground, and more

Call today for more details, showing times, or for similar listings in other areas. Interested in submitting an application? Visit our office or apply online at :

Real Property Management Hampton Roads
5394 Kemps River Dr., Ste 103
Virginia Beach, VA 23464
Office: (757) 395-4274

This is a service of www.rpmhamptonroads.com
Virginia Beach and Hampton Road's leader in residential property management. Tenants can apply to rent online, pay rent online and even take a video tour of our available homes online!

*Photos and videos are provided at the agents discretion, for purposes of advertising only, and may not be an accurate depiction of the current appearance and/or condition of the rental property.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5641241)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 213 Fountain Way have any available units?
213 Fountain Way has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hampton, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hampton Rent Report.
What amenities does 213 Fountain Way have?
Some of 213 Fountain Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 213 Fountain Way currently offering any rent specials?
213 Fountain Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 213 Fountain Way pet-friendly?
No, 213 Fountain Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hampton.
Does 213 Fountain Way offer parking?
Yes, 213 Fountain Way does offer parking.
Does 213 Fountain Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 213 Fountain Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 213 Fountain Way have a pool?
Yes, 213 Fountain Way has a pool.
Does 213 Fountain Way have accessible units?
No, 213 Fountain Way does not have accessible units.
Does 213 Fountain Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 213 Fountain Way has units with dishwashers.
