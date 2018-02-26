213 Fountain Way

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool e-payments garage guest parking new construction

***2 MASTER SUITES 2bed 2.5 bath**garage**Perfect Location in H2O**** - New Construction in the heart of the Coliseum Central Business District!



Perfect location in the beautiful community of H20 Hampton

Beautiful "Tahoe" opens to first-floor foyer and stairwell to open second-floor layout! Laminate wood floors spread through the Living Room to the Kitchen & Dining area. The spacious and open layout is great for entertaining - Kitchen offers custom cabinets paired w/ GRANITE counters including bar top looking into Dining Area. Stainless Steel appliance package & pantry. Sliding glass doors lead to a deck. The third floor is home to both beds including Master w/ Tray Ceiling, Energy Efficient windows for natural lighting, Walk-in Closet and Ensuite Bath. Master Bath offers a modern look with double bowl vanity & walk-in shower with seat & floor to ceiling tile. 2nd bedroom also features an en-suite bath. Utility Closet w/ Washer & Dryer hookup.



Community Amenities include a Beautiful Clubhouse, Pool, Playground, and more



No Pets Allowed



