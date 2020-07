Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace carpet range oven

2 Sunbriar Way, Hampton- Available NOW - Cozy 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home located on a cul de sac. Great room with fireplace, kitchen, laundry area, deck and fenced back yard. New carpet, fresh paint and move in ready. New dishwasher, new stove and refrigerator on order. This could be your new home.



For more information, to schedule a showing, or to get an application, please visit www.Century21Nachman.com/search-for-rentals/ or call 757-913-5603.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5899489)