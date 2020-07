Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Come and check out this beautifully updated and modern 4 bedroom home nestled in the neighborhood of Southall Landing!! This home features a lovely lake view from your back porch, first floor master suite with walk in closet, updated kitchen, bathrooms, and so much more!!! Be sure to call and schedule your appointment today!