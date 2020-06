Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Spacious end unit townhouse with newer laminate flooring throughout most areas. Great room with wood burning fireplace and manufactured hardwood flooring. Eat in kitchen with breakfast bay and pantry. First floor utility closet with washer and dryer. Second floor master bedroom with vaulted ceiling, ceiling fan, decorator ledge, dressing area, walk in closet, and full bath. Fenced backyard with patio and storage space. Driveway parking at front.