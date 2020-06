Amenities

Stop the car... This is the one you have been looking for. Located right outside Langley AFB King Street gate Centrally located and minutes from Ft Monroe, Ft Eustis, dining, and entertainment at the Hampton Town Center and on the bus line. Featuring new laminate flooring, new carpets and new vinyl flooring. Clean and ready for you to move in. Call for your private showing today!