Hampton, VA
124 Pochin Place
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:59 PM

124 Pochin Place

124 Pochin Place · No Longer Available
Location

124 Pochin Place, Hampton, VA 23661
Wythe

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
You will love this quaint 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Indian River Park offering approximately 1,600 square feet of living space. Featuring a spacious and beautifully enclosed front porch easy for relaxing, split deck in back yard. Fully renovated with glass countertops, countertop to ceiling tile backsplash, restored original maple hardwood floors and porcelain tile flooring throughout.
Gas for heat and hot water, central air conditioning. Pet friendly. This home does not participate in the section 8 housing program.
*SCAMS ARE PREVALENT IN THE AREA, PLEASE ONLY CONTACT OUR OFFICE DIRECTLY FOR QUESTIONS**

*WE DO NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 124 Pochin Place have any available units?
124 Pochin Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hampton, VA.
How much is rent in Hampton, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hampton Rent Report.
What amenities does 124 Pochin Place have?
Some of 124 Pochin Place's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 124 Pochin Place currently offering any rent specials?
124 Pochin Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 124 Pochin Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 124 Pochin Place is pet friendly.
Does 124 Pochin Place offer parking?
No, 124 Pochin Place does not offer parking.
Does 124 Pochin Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 124 Pochin Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 124 Pochin Place have a pool?
No, 124 Pochin Place does not have a pool.
Does 124 Pochin Place have accessible units?
No, 124 Pochin Place does not have accessible units.
Does 124 Pochin Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 124 Pochin Place does not have units with dishwashers.
