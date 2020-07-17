124 Pochin Place

Amenities

You will love this quaint 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Indian River Park offering approximately 1,600 square feet of living space. Featuring a spacious and beautifully enclosed front porch easy for relaxing, split deck in back yard. Fully renovated with glass countertops, countertop to ceiling tile backsplash, restored original maple hardwood floors and porcelain tile flooring throughout.

Gas for heat and hot water, central air conditioning. Pet friendly. This home does not participate in the section 8 housing program.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.