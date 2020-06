Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Perfect home for expanded family needs. This home has been completely remodeled, new carpet, appliances, freshly painted. There are 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, kitchen and large living room on the first floor, as well as a sun porch.



The second floor has a living room, 2 bedrooms, full bath and complete kitchen. Large double detached garage and large beautiful yard.



Please call 757-596-1661 for viewing.