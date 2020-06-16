All apartments in Hampton
Find more places like 105 Seminary Ridge.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hampton, VA
/
105 Seminary Ridge
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

105 Seminary Ridge

105 Seminary Ridge · (757) 223-7799
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Hampton
See all
Willow Oaks
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

105 Seminary Ridge, Hampton, VA 23669
Willow Oaks

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 105 Seminary Ridge · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
- This is a 3 bedroom 2 full Bath Ranch Home, 1500 sqfeet, Remodeled Kitchen with Newer Appliances that include Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Disposal, Electric Stove. Living areas include, Living and family Room, Dining area , Non operable Fireplace, Vinyl and Wood Flooring, Heat Pump for Heating and Cooling, Electric Hot water. 1 Car Attached Garage with drive way and street parking, Fenced in Back Yard, Very Close to Langley Airforce Base,

A 15 day notice will be required to move into home.

(RLNE5065065)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 Seminary Ridge have any available units?
105 Seminary Ridge has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hampton, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hampton Rent Report.
What amenities does 105 Seminary Ridge have?
Some of 105 Seminary Ridge's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 105 Seminary Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
105 Seminary Ridge isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 Seminary Ridge pet-friendly?
No, 105 Seminary Ridge is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hampton.
Does 105 Seminary Ridge offer parking?
Yes, 105 Seminary Ridge does offer parking.
Does 105 Seminary Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 105 Seminary Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 Seminary Ridge have a pool?
No, 105 Seminary Ridge does not have a pool.
Does 105 Seminary Ridge have accessible units?
No, 105 Seminary Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does 105 Seminary Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 105 Seminary Ridge has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 105 Seminary Ridge?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avalon Townhomes
2109 Newton Rd
Hampton, VA 23663
Hampton Community Townhomes
2002 Seldendale Dr
Hampton, VA 23669
The Samuel
2 Tradewinds Quay
Hampton, VA 23666
Trail Creek
2 Abbott Dr
Hampton, VA 23666
Monticello at Town Center
100 Monticello Mews
Hampton, VA 23666
The Woodlands at Phoebus
151 Old Buckroe Rd
Hampton, VA 23663
Lumen Hampton
2110 North Campus Parkway
Hampton, VA 23666
Axis PTC
1850 Merchant Ln
Hampton, VA 23666

Similar Pages

Hampton 1 BedroomsHampton 2 Bedrooms
Hampton Dog Friendly ApartmentsHampton Pet Friendly Places
Hampton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Virginia Beach, VANorfolk, VANewport News, VAChesapeake, VA
Portsmouth, VASuffolk, VAWilliamsburg, VA
Elizabeth City, NCPoquoson, VAFranklin, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Coliseum CentralHampton Roads CenterBuckroe Beach
Willow OaksFarmingtonWythe
Downtown HamptonPheobus

Apartments Near Colleges

Hampton UniversityThomas Nelson Community College
College of William and MaryChristopher Newport University
Eastern Virginia Medical School
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity