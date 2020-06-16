105 Seminary Ridge

Amenities
- This is a 3 bedroom 2 full Bath Ranch Home, 1500 sqfeet, Remodeled Kitchen with Newer Appliances that include Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Disposal, Electric Stove. Living areas include, Living and family Room, Dining area , Non operable Fireplace, Vinyl and Wood Flooring, Heat Pump for Heating and Cooling, Electric Hot water. 1 Car Attached Garage with drive way and street parking, Fenced in Back Yard, Very Close to Langley Airforce Base,
A 15 day notice will be required to move into home.
(RLNE5065065)