7334 Tavenner Lane #1A - 1

Amenities
Great Location Large 1200 sqft 2 bed 2 bath 1st floor condo w/ private patio. Newer paint, newer carpet,newer stove. Updated eat-in kitchen has ceramic tile floors & granite counter tops. Spacious master bedroom includes private bath. Full size washer & dryer w/ tons of extra storage. No car needed here public transportation across the street. Close to shopping, entertainment Old Town and I-95.
