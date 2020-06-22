7334 Tavenner Lane #1A - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Great Location Large 1200 sqft 2 bed 2 bath 1st floor condo w/ private patio. Newer paint, newer carpet,newer stove. Updated eat-in kitchen has ceramic tile floors & granite counter tops. Spacious master bedroom includes private bath. Full size washer & dryer w/ tons of extra storage. No car needed here public transportation across the street. Close to shopping, entertainment Old Town and I-95.

