Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:36 PM

7334 Tavenner Lane #1A - 1

7334 Tavenner Ln · (540) 419-4482
Location

7334 Tavenner Ln, Groveton, VA 22306
Groveton

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Great Location Large 1200 sqft 2 bed 2 bath 1st floor condo w/ private patio. Newer paint, newer carpet,newer stove. Updated eat-in kitchen has ceramic tile floors & granite counter tops. Spacious master bedroom includes private bath. Full size washer & dryer w/ tons of extra storage. No car needed here public transportation across the street. Close to shopping, entertainment Old Town and I-95.
Great Location Large 1200 sqft 2 bed 2 bath 1st floor condo w/ private patio. Newer paint, newer carpet,newer stove. Updated eat-in kitchen has ceramic tile floors & granite counter tops. Spacious master bedroom includes private bath. Full size washer & dryer w/ tons of extra storage. No car needed here public transportation across the street. Close to shopping, entertainment Old Town and I-95.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7334 Tavenner Lane #1A - 1 have any available units?
7334 Tavenner Lane #1A - 1 has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7334 Tavenner Lane #1A - 1 have?
Some of 7334 Tavenner Lane #1A - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7334 Tavenner Lane #1A - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
7334 Tavenner Lane #1A - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7334 Tavenner Lane #1A - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 7334 Tavenner Lane #1A - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Groveton.
Does 7334 Tavenner Lane #1A - 1 offer parking?
No, 7334 Tavenner Lane #1A - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 7334 Tavenner Lane #1A - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7334 Tavenner Lane #1A - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7334 Tavenner Lane #1A - 1 have a pool?
No, 7334 Tavenner Lane #1A - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 7334 Tavenner Lane #1A - 1 have accessible units?
No, 7334 Tavenner Lane #1A - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 7334 Tavenner Lane #1A - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7334 Tavenner Lane #1A - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 7334 Tavenner Lane #1A - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7334 Tavenner Lane #1A - 1 has units with air conditioning.
